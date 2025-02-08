BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside the party headquarters in Delhi as the party crossed the majority mark, leading with over 40 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The political battleground of Delhi witnessed contrasting scenes today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead in the Delhi Assembly elections, with early trends suggesting a massive comeback for the party. Jubilant BJP supporters gathered outside the party headquarters in Delhi, dancing to the beats of dhol and celebrating their lead.

#DelhiElectionResults | Celebrations begin outside the Delhi #BJP office as early trends show the party leading in the Assembly polls.

Delhi: A band baja team performed outside the Delhi BJP office, adding to the festive atmosphere as supporters celebrated the trends

According to initial trends at 10:30 a.m., the BJP is leading on 43 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing with 27 seats. Congress, which once held power in the capital, has failed to secure even a single seat so far.

Aam Aadmi Party office has been closed. No one is being allowed to enter the AAP office.

Tension Grips AAP Camp Amid Tough Battle

In stark contrast, a tense atmosphere prevailed at the AAP headquarters, where the stage was set, but the chairs remained empty. AAP leaders Jasmine Shah and Anurag Dhandha admitted that this election was their toughest battle yet, stating that they were not only competing against two major parties but also fighting what they called a “corrupt system.” Despite the early trends, they expressed confidence in securing a win with a “comfortable margin.”

AAP, which first came to power in Delhi in 2013 with 28 seats, had a short-lived government that lasted just 49 days. However, it made a historic comeback in 2015, winning 67 out of 70 seats and later securing 62 seats in 2020. This time, the party faces a tougher challenge as it struggles to maintain its dominance.

Key Constituencies and Heavyweight Contenders

Several high-profile candidates are locked in crucial battles:

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing in Kalkaji against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

AAP’s Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are also facing setbacks in Jangpura and Shakur Basti, respectively.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Kailash Gahlot and Gopal Rai are leading in Bijwasan and Karawal Nagar.

With the counting of votes beginning at 8 a.m., the final results are yet to be declared, but the trends indicate a potential power shift in the capital.

As the BJP gains momentum and AAP faces unexpected challenges, the coming hours will be crucial in determining Delhi’s political future. Will AAP manage to turn the tide, or is the capital witnessing a major comeback for the BJP? The final results will soon reveal the fate of the national capital’s leadership.

