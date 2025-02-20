Watch: Did A Viral Video Capture Ghosts Bathing At Mahakumbh In Prayagraj? FACT CHECK

A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread speculation, with users claiming that it shows ghostly figures bathing at the 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

A video circulating on social media has sparked widespread speculation, with users claiming that it shows ghostly figures bathing at the 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh. The footage, which appears to be taken from a helicopter, depicts orange-colored figures moving in water. Many posts (here, here, and here) suggest that these figures are supernatural entities. However, after a thorough investigation, it has been confirmed that this claim is false.

Origin of the Video: Brazil, Not India

The viral footage is not from Prayagraj, India, but from the state of Paraná in Brazil. The video was captured using thermal imaging technology by the Military Police Air Operations Battalion (BPMOA) and the Paraná Military Police (PMPR). These figures, appearing orange in color, are in fact human beings detected using thermal cameras, not ghosts. There is no connection between this footage and the ongoing 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

Verification of the Video

To determine the authenticity of the viral claim, a reverse image search was conducted using keyframes from the footage. The search led to the original video posted on the Instagram handle bpmoa.pmpr on January 19, 2025. The translated caption from Portuguese to English clarifies that the footage was captured by the Falco Project aircraft, which is equipped with advanced technology for night surveillance.

The caption further explains that the video was recorded as part of an awareness campaign advising holidaymakers against entering the water at night. It warns of poor visibility and the dangers posed by strong currents, emphasizing that individuals should avoid swimming under the influence of alcohol. The post underscores the importance of personal safety, stating that while the Paraná Military Police and the Military Fire Department remain vigilant, personal responsibility is crucial.

Confirmation from Official Sources

The Instagram account that posted the video describes itself as the official handle of BPMOA/PMPR (Military Police Air Operations Battalion / Military Police of Paraná). The bio mentions that their mission is to provide excellent air support whenever and wherever needed. While this appears to be an official profile, independent verification is still pending.

Additionally, another similar video from the same Instagram account shows police officers patrolling the Verão Maior Paraná events in Paraná, Brazil. The surveillance footage in this video has the same characteristics as the viral video, with orange-colored human figures appearing on the helicopter’s thermal imaging screen.

Understanding Thermal Imaging Technology

To further understand the appearance of the figures in the viral video, a Google keyword search was conducted. The technique used in the footage is known as thermographic inspection. Helicopters equipped with thermal cameras use this technology to monitor the ground, making it useful for search and rescue operations during emergencies.

Thermal cameras, also referred to as infrared cameras, detect infrared radiation emitted from human bodies and convert it into images. This technology allows law enforcement agencies to locate individuals at night or in low-visibility conditions.

Several news reports have documented the use of helicopters equipped with thermal cameras by Brazilian police for surveillance and emergency rescue operations. These sources confirm that this technology is an essential tool for ensuring public safety and responding swiftly to emergencies.

Awaiting Official Response

In an effort to obtain more details, BPMOA (Military Police Air Operations Battalion) has been contacted for an official statement. This article will be updated once a response is received.

The viral video allegedly showing ghosts bathing at the 2025 Prayagraj Mahakumbh is actually a police surveillance video from Paraná, Brazil. The footage was captured using thermal imaging technology, which detects human bodies in low light. The claims circulating on social media are entirely false, and the video has no connection to the Mahakumbh event in India.