Friday, March 28, 2025
  • Watch | Did Bihar Temple Undergo ‘Purification’ After Kanhaiya Kumar’s Visit? Viral Video Sparks Debate

Watch | Did Bihar Temple Undergo ‘Purification’ After Kanhaiya Kumar’s Visit? Viral Video Sparks Debate

In the video that has been widely shared on social media, some individuals can be seen pouring water around the temple premises, which many claim is an act of ritual cleansing.

A viral video claiming that a temple in Bihar’s Saharsa district was “purified” with Ganga Jal after Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s visit has triggered a major political controversy. The alleged incident took place at the Durga temple in Bangaon village, soon after Kumar addressed a public gathering as part of the Congress’ ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra.

In the video that has been widely shared on social media, some individuals can be seen pouring water around the temple premises, which many claim is an act of ritual cleansing. This has prompted accusations of casteism and political discrimination, with the Congress condemning the act as a form of modern-day untouchability.

Here is the viral video:

Congress Slams ‘Purification’ Act as Casteist and Divisive

Reacting sharply, Congress spokesperson Gyan Ranjan Gupta questioned the BJP and RSS, saying, “We want to know if only BJP-RSS supporters are considered pure and the rest untouchable. This act is not just an insult to Kanhaiya Kumar, but to the legacy of Lord Parshuram and the values of social equality.”

Gupta further alleged that such actions reflect an emerging culture of “ultra-Sanskritisation” in which non-BJP political figures are socially boycotted and publicly humiliated.

BJP Responds, Questions Video Authenticity

In response, BJP spokesperson Asit Nath Tiwari countered the allegations by suggesting that the video should not be taken at face value. “If the temple was indeed washed after Kanhaiya Kumar’s visit, it could be seen as a rejection of his ideology. But we must verify the video’s authenticity and investigate who actually carried out the act before jumping to conclusions,” Tiwari said.

When The Indian Express spoke to locals, they denied any such discriminatory practice at the temple. Residents of Bangaon village insisted that the Durga temple is open to devotees of all castes and political affiliations. They speculated that the so-called washing could have been orchestrated by mischief-makers aiming to stir unrest in the area.

Kanhaiya Kumar Maintains Silence Amid Row

Kanhaiya Kumar, who hails from the upper-caste Bhumihar community and is a key face in the Congress’ youth outreach in Bihar, has so far refrained from commenting on the controversy. His visit was part of the Congress’ ongoing ‘Palayan Roko, Naukri Do’ yatra, a campaign aimed at raising awareness about unemployment and large-scale migration from Bihar. The yatra, which began in West Champaran, has seen active participation from youth and student volunteers.

Watch | Did Bihar Temple Undergo ‘Purification’ After Kanhaiya Kumar’s Visit? Viral Video Sparks Debate
