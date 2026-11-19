A 10-year-old Class 5 student was killed and two other children injured after a speeding car allegedly driven by a drunk man rammed into a motorcycle in Delhi’s Rohini Sector-20 on Wednesday afternoon. The children were returning home from school in the Aman Vihar area when the accident occurred. The motorcycle was being ridden by the deceased boy’s father, with the two injured children, who were his neighbour’s children, also travelling on the pillion seat.

Delhi accident leaves one child dead, two injured

Reports say that, according to police, the car hit the motorcycle with three schoolchildren on board. The impact left all three children injured, and they were rushed to hospital. The boy was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The other two students are undergoing treatment at Agrasen Hospital. The motorcycle rider, who was the deceased child’s father, escaped without injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said police received a PCR call about a car hitting a motorcycle carrying three schoolchildren.

“One boy was declared dead on arrival at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The other two students are undergoing treatment at Agrasen Hospital,” the DCP said.

Delhi police arrest driver in suspected drunk driving case

As per reports, the accused driver has been identified as Sonu and was arrested following the accident. Preliminary police enquiries suggest that he was under the influence of alcohol and driving at a very high speed in a rash and dangerous manner.

The accident reportedly took place near a liquor shop in Rohini’s Sector-20. Police have booked Sonu for rash and negligent driving, culpable homicide not amounting to murder and drunken driving.

The incident has left one family mourning the death of a 10-year-old child, while two other students remain under treatment. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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