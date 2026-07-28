Watch: Drunk Man Repeatedly Beats Police Officer With Stick in Kalyan, Arrested

A routine police response to a public disturbance in Maharashtra’s Kalyan turned violent late on Sunday night. A drunk man allegedly attacked a police constable, using a wooden stick which escalated the matter. The constable apparently had reached the spot only after locals complained about the accused creating a ruckus around the area, which at first looks like a simple case. But he started beating the police officer which was caught on CCTV, and the clip has since gone viral on social media. The Khadakpada police say the accused has now been arrested, and they’re also doing a deeper probe into the matter.

What Really Happened

The arrested accused has now been identified as Rahul Tayde. He is a resident of Gauripada in Kalyan.

𝕂𝔸𝕃𝕐𝔸ℕ | A drunk youth, Rahul Tayade, allegedly attacked Police Constable Ganesh Chavan with a stick in Gauripada, Kalyan West. CCTV of the assault went viral. Khadakpada Police have registered a case and arrested him. @ThaneCityPolice #Kalyan pic.twitter.com/b3O7cgwJLG — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) July 27, 2026







As per the police, Tayde was actually searching for his mother, and at around 12:30 am he went to a relative’s place in Gauripada, to check if they had seen her. When his relatives told him she hadn’t come there, he allegedly refused to leave.

The police said he was under the influence of alcohol, and kept hitting the door, shouting loudly, and generally creating a scene outside the nearby houses, so in the end local residents had to call the police.

After the complaint was received, Police Constable Ganesh Chavan from Khadakpada Police Station reached the location to calm things down. During an argument, Tayde allegedly lifted a wooden stick and attacked the constable while the constable was performing his official work, said Senior Inspector Rajendra Khadekar of the Khadakpada Police Station.

What Led to the Viral CCTV Attack on a Police Officer in Kalyan?

The entire incident got captured by the CCTV cameras installed nearby. In the footage, the accused is shown hitting the police constable using a wooden stick again and again.

Afterward, the CCTV footage somehow went viral on social media and it sparked concerns about this type of behaviour.

The Khadakpada Police have registered a case against Rahul Tayde for allegedly assaulting a police officer and also for stopping him from carrying out his official duty. He has already been arrested but the police are still going on with their investigation.

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