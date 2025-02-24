Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Watch| EAM S Jaishankar,Ambassadors Of 45 Countries Enjoy Elephant Safari In Kaziranga National Park

The Advantage Assam Summit is the greatest investment promotion and facilitation program launched by the state government. The 2025 summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch| EAM S Jaishankar,Ambassadors Of 45 Countries Enjoy Elephant Safari In Kaziranga National Park

“An early morning safari @kaziranga_ National Park"


“Assam’s natural wildlife scenes are indeed stunning and pristine,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Head of Mission and Ambassadors from 45 countries enjoyed an elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park on Monday, February 24. This thrilling experience came ahead of the Advantage Assam summit, scheduled for February 25 in Guwahati, ANI reported.On X, Jaishankar posted pictures of his visit and wrote, “An early morning safari @kaziranga_ National Park, along with Ambassadors. Assam’s natural wildlife scenes are indeed stunning and pristine. Next stop- Advantage Assam 2.0.”

Jaishankar was delighted at the growing number of tourists, saying, “I am very happy to see more tourists growing. We are here for Advantage Assam. We are going to Guwahati after this. We want to, you know, give Assam and NE states a higher profile.”

“Get more tourists, international interest, more investors. So, it is a very good direction, and to see this early morning. It’s a great start to the day,” he added as reported by ANI.

He also acknowledged Kaziranga’s impressive tourist inflow, which has already surpassed three lakh. Reacting to a media claim that Kaziranga has the greatest tourist inflow, he said, “Yes I know. They were telling me that we had already crossed three lakhs. It’s a good trend. Even the PM says we should visit every state because we have an abundance of both natural and creative tourism.”

The delegates were equally impressed with their experience. A delegate from Timor-Leste described the visit as a ‘privilege,’ highlighting the park’s incredible wildlife, including elephants, rhinos, and tigers. “So, I think it’s one of the potentials your state of Assam, India can offer to the world. By this visit, I am enjoying. What I can learn from nature? The wild animals teach us about peace. How can a rhino live along with elephants? Both of them are aggressive but they can live side by side.”

Speaking to the press, another delegate expressed gratitude to Jaishankar and the Assam authorities for the opportunity to explore Assam’s natural beauty, which would “remain a lifelong memory from India.”

“We are based in New Delhi. But now having the opportunity to see Assam and its natural beauty and to immerse ourselves in this natural beauty. I wish the animals here a long life.”

Earlier, Jaishankar, along with High Commissioners and Ambassadors arrived at Jorhat Airport in Assam on Sunday. The Advantage Assam Summit is the greatest investment promotion and facilitation program launched by the state government. The 2025 summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

