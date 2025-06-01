Home
Monday, June 2, 2025
Watch: Elon Musk’s Father Errol Musk Visits India, What Is On The Agenda?

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, touched down in India on Sunday, June 1, starting a five-day visit that includes both spiritual and business engagements. A video shared by PTI showed Errol being warmly welcomed upon his arrival at the airport.

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, touched down in India on Sunday, June 1, starting a five-day visit that includes both spiritual and business engagements. A video shared by PTI showed Errol being warmly welcomed upon his arrival at the airport.

His visit runs from June 1 to June 6, after which he will head back to South Africa. The highlight of his spiritual journey will be a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Ram Temple, where he plans to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla.

Mixing Spirituality with Business

Though Errol Musk is best known as the father of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, he is also recognized for his work in areas like technology, infrastructure, and clean energy. During this trip, he is combining his interest in Indian culture with his involvement in global business.

“Musk will also visit Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Ram Mandir to seek blessings from Shree Ram Lalla, reflecting his engagement with India’s cultural and spiritual heritage,” PTI had reported earlier, quoting sources.

Joins Indian Company’s Global Advisory Board

Errol Musk was recently appointed to the global advisory board of Servotech, a homegrown Indian company that works in clean energy and electric vehicle (EV) solutions. As a member of the advisory board, he is expected to offer strategic advice and insights to guide Servotech’s leadership team in its future plans.

According to reports, Errol will also visit Servotech’s solar and EV charger manufacturing unit in Safiabad, Haryana. The visit is expected to include meetings with key stakeholders such as state ministers and senior bureaucrats. Sources cited by PTI said that the government is also expected to be involved in this tour, underlining the importance of Musk’s visit.

Business Meetings and Policy Roundtables Lined Up

Errol Musk is also scheduled to attend a number of important business-related meetings during his time in India. On June 2, he will participate in a major company event where he’s expected to meet with policymakers, investors, prominent business figures, and senior officials from various ministries.

As part of this engagement, PTI reported that Musk will “participate in a tour of Servotech’s manufacturing facilities in India. He will engage with key government and investor groups through curated roundtable sessions.”

Blending Culture with Clean Energy Vision

Errol Musk’s trip reflects a broader vision that brings together technology, business, and cultural exchange. His planned visit to the sacred Ram Temple in Ayodhya suggests an interest in understanding India not just through the lens of business, but also its spiritual and cultural roots.

With his background in clean energy and infrastructure, Errol Musk’s involvement with Servotech could signal a strengthening of ties between India’s EV industry and global thought leaders.

His tour is being watched closely by both business and political circles, especially as India continues to expand its electric mobility and clean energy goals.

Filed under

Elon Musk Errol Musk India visit

