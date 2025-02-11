During the signing ceremony, Trump praised the young child, calling him a "high IQ individual," sparking smiles from those in attendance.

In a rare and unexpected appearance, Elon Musk brought his four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to the Oval Office as former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on government reform. The order grants Musk increased authority to streamline federal agencies through his newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

During the signing ceremony, Trump praised the young child, calling him a “high IQ individual,” sparking smiles from those in attendance.

BREAKING: Trump brings Elon Musk and his son into the Oval Office as he signs an executive order, singlehandedly humanizing children and promoting parenting in front of millions. Normalize this. Kids aren't burdens—they're the future.

pic.twitter.com/3m1HYaowER — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) February 11, 2025

X Æ A-Xii, whom Musk shares with singer Grimes, quickly drew attention when he appeared to mimic his father’s hand gesture, clasping his hands in a similar manner. The brief moment of father-son synchronicity was caught on camera, charming both White House staff and viewers alike.

The executive order aims to reduce the size of the federal government by empowering DOGE to oversee workforce cuts and restrict hiring across multiple agencies. Trump expressed confidence in Musk’s ability to bring private-sector efficiency into public service, describing the tech entrepreneur as a “visionary problem-solver.”

The scene served as a lighthearted moment amid serious discussions about government restructuring, blending politics with an unexpected touch of family warmth.

