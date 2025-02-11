Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch, Elon Musk’s Son Copies His Father’s Hand Gesture In Surprise White House Visit With Donald Trump

During the signing ceremony, Trump praised the young child, calling him a "high IQ individual," sparking smiles from those in attendance.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Watch, Elon Musk’s Son Copies His Father’s Hand Gesture In Surprise White House Visit With Donald Trump


In a rare and unexpected appearance, Elon Musk brought his four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, to the Oval Office as former U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on government reform. The order grants Musk increased authority to streamline federal agencies through his newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During the signing ceremony, Trump praised the young child, calling him a “high IQ individual,” sparking smiles from those in attendance.

X Æ A-Xii, whom Musk shares with singer Grimes, quickly drew attention when he appeared to mimic his father’s hand gesture, clasping his hands in a similar manner. The brief moment of father-son synchronicity was caught on camera, charming both White House staff and viewers alike.

The executive order aims to reduce the size of the federal government by empowering DOGE to oversee workforce cuts and restrict hiring across multiple agencies. Trump expressed confidence in Musk’s ability to bring private-sector efficiency into public service, describing the tech entrepreneur as a “visionary problem-solver.”

The scene served as a lighthearted moment amid serious discussions about government restructuring, blending politics with an unexpected touch of family warmth.

Also Read: Jordan’s King Abdullah II Rejects Trump’s Proposal To Relocate Palestinians, Offers To Help Sick Children From Gaza

Filed under

donald trump Elon Musk's Son

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Marseille, Welcomed By French President Macron

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour In Marseille, Welcomed By French President Macron

Jordan’s King Abdullah II Rejects Trump’s Proposal To Relocate Palestinians, Offers To Help Sick Children From Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II Rejects Trump’s Proposal To Relocate Palestinians, Offers To Help Sick Children...

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl 2025

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl...

Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas County With High Vaccine Exemption Rates

Measles Outbreak Hits West Texas County With High Vaccine Exemption Rates

Trump Proposes U.S. Control Over Gaza, Suggests Relocating Palestinians to Neighboring Countries

Trump Proposes U.S. Control Over Gaza, Suggests Relocating Palestinians to Neighboring Countries

Entertainment

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl 2025

Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Samay Raina Unfollows Everyone But ONLY Follows Rakhi Sawant On Instagram

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Did Ranveer Allahbadia’s Comments Qualify As ‘Obscene’ Under The Law?

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Kanye West’s Entire Website Goes Offline Amid Backlash Over Swastika T-Shirts

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian And Top YouTube Creator?

Ranveer Allahbadia And Samay Raina Controversy: What Is The Net Worth Of India’s Richest Comedian

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox