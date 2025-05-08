Watch | Explosion In Jalandhar: India Intercepts Pakistani Drones, Enforces Blackouts In Multiple Cities

India foils Pakistan’s drone strike on Jalandhar using S-400 system; blackouts enforced across Punjab and Rajasthan amid escalating border tensions.

Indian forces successfully intercepted a major drone attack launched by Pakistan targeting Jalandhar in Punjab on Thursday night. The attack was part of a broader offensive that included missile launches and artillery shelling in Jammu, Pathankot, and Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

Pakistani Army is now targeting students of NIT Jalandhar — Here’s The Visuals recorded by the students of NIT Jalandhar ( Punjab ) #IndiaPakistanWar #OperationSindoor2 #OperationSindoor2

OperationSindoor2 #IndiaPakistanWar #النصر_الاتحاد #IndianArmy #دوري_أبطال_أوروبا… pic.twitter.com/AYJ1N8vAWJ — Tirumalaraju Rishit Varma (@Rishit897) May 8, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to defence sources, Pakistan fired eight missiles toward Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. All of them were neutralized by India’s air defence systems. “The scenes in Jammu were reminiscent of Hamas-style attacks on Israel with low-cost rockets,” a source remarked, adding that the Pakistan Army appeared to be imitating the tactics of terror groups like Hamas. It is important to note that Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI reportedly met with Hamas operatives last month in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

S400 working in Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/6gTMnXeutm — Adnan Haider (@IamHaiderAdnan) May 8, 2025

Explosions were reported in Udhampur as Indian air defence intercepted incoming Pakistani drones. Similar events were recorded in Jaisalmer, with flashes lighting up the night sky. In response, complete blackouts were ordered in sensitive regions, including Bikaner, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Samba, Akhnoor, and Kishtwar.

District authorities confirmed the blackout was a preventive measure. Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal reassured residents, stating:

“You are aware of what’s going on. But this is the exact situation we practiced for in the last 3 days. Our armed forces have neutralized most of the drones. Civilian population is not being targeted as per official information. So please don’t worry and be calm.”

Further confirmation came via a tweet from DPRO Jalandhar: “As a precautionary measure, a blackout has been implemented for a short time. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Himanshu Aggarwal has appealed to the residents of #Jalandhar to comply with the blackout.”

Social media has since been flooded with unverified videos, claiming drone sightings near NIT Jalandhar and Suranussi. Authorities have advised citizens to refrain from spreading panic or fake content online.

The attempted drone strikes were Pakistan’s response to India’s missile operations conducted early Wednesday. In retaliation for the terror attack in Pahalgam, India targeted nine terrorist strongholds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Jaish-e-Mohammad’s base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s hub in Muridke.

Despite India’s firm warning, Pakistan launched loitering munitions and suicide drones after 8:30 PM on Thursday. Targets included key Indian military installations such as Jammu Airport and Pathankot Air Force Station. However, India’s advanced S-400 air defence system intercepted all drones with precision, successfully averting any reported damage or casualties.

As the situation unfolds, blackouts remain in effect in several cities as a precaution. Authorities continue to monitor the skies while requesting citizens to remain indoors and stay informed through official updates.

The ongoing situation marks a serious deterioration in India-Pakistan relations, with the threat of wider conflict looming.

(This news includes official statements and real-time updates shared by district authorities and social media platforms. Quote attribution to “CNN” has been acknowledged where applicable.)