Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated

A major fire broke out at a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday, triggering panic among students and local residents. The institute was reportedly operating on the upper floors of a commercial building when the fire suddenly spread, filling the premises with thick smoke.

According to a fire official at the spot, several people are feared trapped inside. “It is being said that 10–12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter the building as the fire is massive,” the official said, adding that rescue operations are facing severe challenges due to intense flames.

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#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow. Firefighting and rescue operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2lcykbuTnO — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026







How did students escape the fire?

The furious fire and the thick smoke made the students panic and they tried to escape and some are said to have been forced to jump out of windows.

Locals rushed to the site. Bystanders helped those who were able to reach the floors to get out of the building amid the confusion.

Firefighters are in the process of eradicating the fire and rescuing people. Details on cause of the blaze and the state of the people trapped are still to be confirmed as control is being imposed over the situation .

This prompted a wave of concern over safety issues in coaching centres in commercial buildings in the area.

(This is a breaking news…)