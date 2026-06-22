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Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham bjp Bollywood Indian television actresses defence PSU stocks mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
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Home > India News > Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated

Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated

A fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow, triggering panic in the area. Firefighters quickly reached the spot and launched rescue operations. The situation is under control, while officials are yet to confirm the cause of the fire.

A fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj. (Photo: X/ANI)
A fire broke out at a coaching centre in Aliganj. (Photo: X/ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 15:39 IST

A major fire broke out at a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday, triggering panic among students and local residents. The institute was reportedly operating on the upper floors of a commercial building when the fire suddenly spread, filling the premises with thick smoke.

According to a fire official at the spot, several people are feared trapped inside. “It is being said that 10–12 people are trapped inside. We have not been able to enter the building as the fire is massive,” the official said, adding that rescue operations are facing severe challenges due to intense flames.

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How did students escape the fire?

The furious fire and the thick smoke made the students panic and they tried to escape and some are said to have been forced to jump out of windows.

Locals rushed to the site. Bystanders helped those who were able to reach the floors to get out of the building amid the confusion.

Firefighters are in the process of eradicating the fire and rescuing people. Details on cause of the blaze and the state of the people trapped are still to be confirmed as control is being imposed over the situation .

This prompted a wave of concern over safety issues in coaching centres in commercial buildings in the area.

(This is a breaking news…)

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Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated
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Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated

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Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated
Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated
Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated
Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated

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