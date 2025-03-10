Watch | Freight Train Hits Ambulance In Odisha, Drags It For 100 Meters – All Passengers Miraculously Safe

A freight train collided with an ambulance near Kalyansinghpur in Odisha’s Rayagada district, dragging it nearly 100 meters along the railway track. The incident occurred on the KR railway line, which connects Rayagada to Malkangiri via Koraput. Fortunately, despite the severity of the accident, all passengers onboard survived without serious injuries.

Ambulance Carrying Patients for Surgery Struck by Train

The ambulance, belonging to Anant Chakshu Hospital, was transporting multiple patients for eye surgery when the accident took place. As the vehicle attempted to cross the railway track near Kanipai, a speeding freight train rammed into it, leading to a terrifying scene.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Train Driver’s Quick Action Averts a Tragedy

As the train dragged the ambulance for about 100 meters, the quick response of the train driver played a crucial role in preventing a major disaster. He managed to apply the brakes just in time, minimizing the impact and ensuring the safety of those inside the ambulance.

Among the occupants were an ASHA worker, the driver, and eight patients—all of whom escaped without major injuries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lack of Government Help – Locals Step In

Following the accident, the ambulance remained stuck on the railway track for nearly two hours. Despite the urgency of the situation, no immediate government assistance arrived. In response, local residents took matters into their own hands and worked together to remove the ambulance from the tracks, preventing further disruption.

This incident highlights both the potential dangers of unmanned railway crossings and the crucial role of community efforts in emergency situations.

ALSO READ: Gulmarg Fashion Show Sparks Controversy After Semi-Nude Men, Women In Skimpy Clothes Walk During Ramadan, Omar Abdullah Calls It Obscene