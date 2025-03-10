Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch | Freight Train Hits Ambulance In Odisha, Drags It For 100 Meters – All Passengers Miraculously Safe

Watch | Freight Train Hits Ambulance In Odisha, Drags It For 100 Meters – All Passengers Miraculously Safe

A freight train hit an ambulance in Odisha’s Rayagada, dragging it 100 meters. All passengers miraculously survived. Locals helped clear the tracks.

Watch | Freight Train Hits Ambulance In Odisha, Drags It For 100 Meters – All Passengers Miraculously Safe


A freight train collided with an ambulance near Kalyansinghpur in Odisha’s Rayagada district, dragging it nearly 100 meters along the railway track. The incident occurred on the KR railway line, which connects Rayagada to Malkangiri via Koraput. Fortunately, despite the severity of the accident, all passengers onboard survived without serious injuries.

Ambulance Carrying Patients for Surgery Struck by Train

The ambulance, belonging to Anant Chakshu Hospital, was transporting multiple patients for eye surgery when the accident took place. As the vehicle attempted to cross the railway track near Kanipai, a speeding freight train rammed into it, leading to a terrifying scene.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Train Driver’s Quick Action Averts a Tragedy

As the train dragged the ambulance for about 100 meters, the quick response of the train driver played a crucial role in preventing a major disaster. He managed to apply the brakes just in time, minimizing the impact and ensuring the safety of those inside the ambulance.

Among the occupants were an ASHA worker, the driver, and eight patients—all of whom escaped without major injuries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lack of Government Help – Locals Step In

Following the accident, the ambulance remained stuck on the railway track for nearly two hours. Despite the urgency of the situation, no immediate government assistance arrived. In response, local residents took matters into their own hands and worked together to remove the ambulance from the tracks, preventing further disruption.

This incident highlights both the potential dangers of unmanned railway crossings and the crucial role of community efforts in emergency situations.

ALSO READ: Gulmarg Fashion Show Sparks Controversy After Semi-Nude Men, Women In Skimpy Clothes Walk During Ramadan, Omar Abdullah Calls It Obscene

Filed under

Freight train hits ambulance Odisha train accident railway accident India train drags ambulance

newsx

Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi
Shivan and Narresh

Who Is The Designer Duo Behind Gulmarg’s Controversial Fashion Show During Ramadan?
newsx

Shahid Afridi Hails Champions Trophy Winners, Says ‘India Can Even Beat World XI’
PM Modi and Navinchandra

PM Modi To Visit Mauritius For Talks On Chagos Sovereignty And Strengthened Security Cooperation
newsx

US Not ‘Engaging’ to Make Deal to Avoid Tariffs, EU Trade Chief Says
newsx

Watch | Freight Train Hits Ambulance In Odisha, Drags It For 100 Meters – All...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi

Mauritius Is Close Maritime Neighbour, Key Partner in Indian Ocean: PM Modi

Who Is The Designer Duo Behind Gulmarg’s Controversial Fashion Show During Ramadan?

Who Is The Designer Duo Behind Gulmarg’s Controversial Fashion Show During Ramadan?

Shahid Afridi Hails Champions Trophy Winners, Says ‘India Can Even Beat World XI’

Shahid Afridi Hails Champions Trophy Winners, Says ‘India Can Even Beat World XI’

PM Modi To Visit Mauritius For Talks On Chagos Sovereignty And Strengthened Security Cooperation

PM Modi To Visit Mauritius For Talks On Chagos Sovereignty And Strengthened Security Cooperation

US Not ‘Engaging’ to Make Deal to Avoid Tariffs, EU Trade Chief Says

US Not ‘Engaging’ to Make Deal to Avoid Tariffs, EU Trade Chief Says

Entertainment

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif In Race

Who Is Nitanshi Goel? 17-Year-Old Laapataa Ladies Star Clinches IIFA Best Actress Award After Beating

Samantha Spotted With Raj Nidimoru Again: Dating Rumours Intensify With 2nd Public Outing In 2 Months

Samantha Spotted With Raj Nidimoru Again: Dating Rumours Intensify With 2nd Public Outing In 2

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking Details

Was Ranya Rao Physically Tortured In Custody? Actress Breaks Down In Court After Revealing Shocking

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet Fuming

Will Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan Die At 67? Astrologer’s Shocking Prediction Leaves Internet

Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Champions Trophy 2025 Win: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR To Vicky Kaushal, Celebrities Congratulate Team India

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women