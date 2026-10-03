WATCH | Ghaziabad High-Rise Balcony Collapses In Vaishali, Cars Damaged; Major Accident Averted

A major accident was narrowly avoided in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali on Friday after a section of a balcony at a high-rise residential complex suddenly collapsed, sending debris crashing onto vehicles parked below. The incident took place at Devika Tower in Vaishali Sector 4, under the Kaushambi police station area. While initial reports described the collapse as involving the 12th floor, local reports indicate that the balcony ledge on the eighth floor collapsed, with sections from the ninth to 12th floors also giving way. Four vehicles were reportedly damaged in the incident.

Ghaziabad Balcony Collapse: What Happened At Devika Tower?

According to reports, the incident occurred between 4:30 pm and 5 pm. The falling concrete and debris landed on cars parked beneath the building, leaving them badly damaged. Devika Tower is a 12-storey building with 96 flats and around 400 residents, according to the society’s RWA president, Suman Aubroy, as reported by Amar Ujala.

The collapse triggered panic among residents, who gathered at the spot soon after the incident. Visuals from the location showed damaged vehicles and large pieces of the collapsed balcony structure on the ground.

Watch Viral Video

Balcony Collapse in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali A balcony on the 12th floor of Devika Apartment in Ghaziabad’s Vaishali suddenly collapsed, bringing down debris that damaged balconies on several other floors. The debris fell onto three cars parked below, leaving all three badly… pic.twitter.com/iToG1ecb6b — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) October 2, 2026

No Casualties Reported In Ghaziabad High-Rise Incident

The biggest relief following the Ghaziabad balcony collapse was that no one was reported injured or killed.

According to the RWA, children were playing in another area of the society when the incident occurred. Had anyone been standing directly below the collapsing structure, the consequences could have been far more serious.

The local administration also reached the site to assess the situation. Reports said an inquiry would be required to establish what caused the balcony structure to collapse.

Why Did The Balcony Collapse?

The exact cause of the collapse has not yet been established. There has been no confirmed finding attributing the incident to a specific structural defect, construction issue or maintenance failure. The incident, however, has brought renewed attention to structural safety and maintenance in high-rise residential societies, particularly where balconies and external concrete structures are concerned.

For residents of Devika Tower, the immediate concern is now the safety of the remaining balcony sections and whether further inspection of the building will be required.