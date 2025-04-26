Watch: House Of LeT Terrorist Destroyed With A Blast In Kalaroos Kupwara, North Kashmir

Sources confirmed that the demolition of terrorist properties is part of the Centre’s and Jammu and Kashmir administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The houses of seven terrorists have so far been demolished since the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians.

Officials reported on Saturday that security forces destroyed the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The residence of Adnan Safi Dar, linked to Lashkar’s affiliate group The Resistance Front, was demolished in Shopian. Meanwhile, Farooq Ahmed Tadwa’s house was blown up with a powerful explosion in Nagri Kot, located in Kalaroos, Kupwara.

Part of Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Terrorism

Sources confirmed that the demolition of terrorist properties is part of the Centre’s and Jammu and Kashmir administration’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

So far, seven terrorist homes have been destroyed using explosives across Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Kulgam, and Kupwara districts in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

All individuals whose properties have been targeted are linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and are currently active within Jammu and Kashmir. Officials see these demolitions as a strong warning to local terrorists and their families to deter further involvement in terrorist activities.

#BREAKING: India has just blasted the house of Lashkar e Tayyiba terrorist Farooq Ahmed Teedwa r/o Narikoot Kalaroos, Kupwara of North Kashmir. Farooq is currently in Pakistan and involved in working with Pakistan Army to kill innocent civilians in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/pAgpSYC1l0 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 26, 2025

BIG BREAKING NEWS 🚨 India has BLASTED the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Farooq Ahmed Teedwa, a resident of Kupwara. Farooq is currently in Pakistan, working with the Pakistan Army 😱 This move is seen as a stern message to local terrorists and their families. Houses of… pic.twitter.com/yJzY9o5X1Y — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) April 26, 2025

Farooq Ahmed Tadwa Reportedly Operating From Pakistan

Sources revealed that Farooq Ahmed Tadwa is currently residing in Pakistan and is believed to have played a key role in orchestrating disturbances in India. His house’s demolition is part of efforts to disrupt terrorist networks operating from across the border.

The demolition drive follows the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The attack drew widespread condemnation both nationally and internationally. In response, security forces have launched widespread search and counter-terrorism operations across Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorists Identified and Sketches Released

Authorities have released sketches of the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, all affiliated with the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba. The identified individuals include Hashim Musa alias Sulaiman, Ali Bhai alias Talha Bhai, and Adil Hussain Thokar. According to police reports, Musa and Talha are Pakistani nationals, while Thokar is a local from Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Media Claims POK Affected With Sudden Flooding After India Releases Water Into Jhelum River Without Notice