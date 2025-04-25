Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
  • Watch, House Of Pahalgam Terrorist Asif Sheikh Crushed Into Pieces, Within 24 Hours Of PM Modi’s Stern Warning

Watch, House Of Pahalgam Terrorist Asif Sheikh Crushed Into Pieces, Within 24 Hours Of PM Modi’s Stern Warning

The demolition took place in Tral, South Kashmir — a known terror hotspot — less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed a fierce response.

Watch, House Of Pahalgam Terrorist Asif Sheikh Crushed Into Pieces, Within 24 Hours Of PM Modi's Stern Warning


In a swift and symbolic move, authorities on Thursday razed the house of Asif Sheikh, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist believed to be a key conspirator in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. The demolition took place in Tral, South Kashmir — a known terror hotspot — less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed a fierce response.

Visuals from the site showed bulldozers tearing through the concrete structure, reducing it to rubble, as security forces maintained tight vigil around the area. The action sends a strong message, both to terror operatives and their sympathisers, that the Indian state will no longer tolerate sheltering terrorism.

PM Modi, addressing the nation from Bihar, had declared, “India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backer… to the ends of the earth.” The demolition appears to mark the beginning of that resolve being put into action on the ground.

Local authorities confirmed that Asif Sheikh was under surveillance for his alleged role in orchestrating the Baisaran meadow ambush in Pahalgam, which targeted unarmed tourists. The move to bring down his residence was taken under anti-terror enforcement provisions, officials said.

With tensions high and the national mood resolute, this action stands as a turning point in India’s counter-terror narrative — one that promises swift justice and zero tolerance.

Here’s the LIVE updates: Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE Updates: Houses Of Lashkar Terrorists Asif And Adil Involved In Attack, Destroyed

