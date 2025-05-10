Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror Attacks In India

This response came after repeated Pakistani attempts to infiltrate Indian airspace using drones during the night of 8–9 May 2025, specifically targeting civilian zones in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

In a decisive military move under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army carried out coordinated fire assaults targeting multiple terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC). This response came after repeated Pakistani attempts to infiltrate Indian airspace using drones during the night of 8–9 May 2025, specifically targeting civilian zones in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

According to the official statement, these launchpads served as key bases for planning and facilitating cross-border terror activities. Situated close to the LoC, they were long identified as staging grounds for militants attempting to disrupt peace in India’s border states.

OPERATION SINDOOR Indian Army Pulverizes Terrorist Launchpads Advertisement · Scroll to continue As a response to Pakistan’s misadventures of attempted drone strikes on the night of 08 and 09 May 2025 in multiple cities of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, the #Indian Army conducted a coordinated fire assault on… pic.twitter.com/2i5xa3K7uk — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 10, 2025

The Indian Army’s precision strikes, executed with speed and accuracy, successfully neutralized these threats, leaving the structures completely destroyed. Senior defence officials confirmed that the targeted sites were “razed to cinders,” crippling the operational capabilities of terror networks operating from Pakistani soil.

This operation marks a significant tactical success for India, reinforcing its commitment to defending civilian lives and maintaining regional security.

