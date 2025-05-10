Home
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror Attacks In India

This response came after repeated Pakistani attempts to infiltrate Indian airspace using drones during the night of 8–9 May 2025, specifically targeting civilian zones in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

Watch: Indian Army Neutralizes Terrorist Launchpads In Pakistan, It Was The Hub Of Planning Terror Attacks In India


In a decisive military move under Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army carried out coordinated fire assaults targeting multiple terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC). This response came after repeated Pakistani attempts to infiltrate Indian airspace using drones during the night of 8–9 May 2025, specifically targeting civilian zones in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

According to the official statement, these launchpads served as key bases for planning and facilitating cross-border terror activities. Situated close to the LoC, they were long identified as staging grounds for militants attempting to disrupt peace in India’s border states.

The Indian Army’s precision strikes, executed with speed and accuracy, successfully neutralized these threats, leaving the structures completely destroyed. Senior defence officials confirmed that the targeted sites were “razed to cinders,” crippling the operational capabilities of terror networks operating from Pakistani soil.

This operation marks a significant tactical success for India, reinforcing its commitment to defending civilian lives and maintaining regional security.

Must Read: Day 3: MEA Briefing On Operation Sindoor, Pakistan Attempted To Strike Airbase In Punjab, Civilian Flights Used To Mask Activity

