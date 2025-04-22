Home
Watch: India’s Two Elephants Welcome Vance Family Into Jaipur; JD Vance Headed To Amer Fort

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who’s currently visiting India, spent a colorful and unforgettable day in Jaipur on Monday with his wife Usha and their three kids—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel. From ancient forts to royal welcomes, the Vance family got a full dose of Rajasthani culture during their brief stop in the city.

Amer Fort Visit Starts the Day with a Bang

The family’s first stop was Amer Fort, a massive 16th-century fort just outside Jaipur. The place is known for its grand design made of yellow and pink sandstone and white marble. To make room for the Vance family’s visit, the fort was shut to tourists for a full day.

The welcome was straight out of a royal storybook—folk dancers, live music, and, most impressively, a salute from two elephants, Chanda and Pushpa. These gentle giants were specially trained at Hathi Gaon, a village near Amber, for moments just like this. The Vance family smiled and clapped along as they watched the performances and then walked through the fort’s halls and courtyards, taking in the beauty and history.

Living Like Royalty at Rambagh Palace

While in Jaipur, the Vances are staying at the stunning Rambagh Palace—a former royal home turned luxury hotel that’s hosted everyone from kings to presidents. The palace, with its grand halls and lush gardens, added to the royal feel of the family’s Rajasthan experience.

More Sightseeing and a Special Lecture

The Jaipur itinerary didn’t stop at Amer Fort. The family is also expected to visit famous landmarks like the Hawa Mahal (the wind palace) and the Jantar Mantar, a historic observatory with massive stone instruments.

Later in the day, JD Vance is set to give a talk on U.S.-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC). It’s a pretty big event with diplomats, academics, policy experts, and Indian officials in attendance. The idea is to highlight how the two countries are working together on big things like defense, energy, and technology.

Meetings with State Leaders Before Heading to Agra

The Vice President is also expected to meet Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade during his stop in the state. These are mostly courtesy visits, but they’re also part of building closer ties at both national and local levels.

Next up on the Vance family’s India trip is Agra, where they’ll be heading on Wednesday. Of course, that means a visit to the Taj Mahal is coming up before they wrap up their tour and head back to the U.S. early on April 24.

