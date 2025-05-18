Watch | ISRO Successfully Launches EOS-09 Via PSLV-C61 From Sriharikota Today;

India launches Earth observation satellite EOS-09 aboard PSLV-C61 from Sriharikota. The radar imaging satellite will aid border surveillance, disaster management, and agriculture.

India successfully launched its latest Earth observation satellite, EOS-09 (RISAT-1B), on Sunday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, marking another step forward in the country’s space-based monitoring and security capabilities.

The satellite was deployed aboard PSLV-C61, placing it into a sun-synchronous polar orbit (SSPO), allowing for consistent lighting conditions in captured images a key feature for tracking environmental and surface-level changes over time.

#WATCH | Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches PSLV-C61, which carries the EOS-09 (Earth Observation Satellite-09) into a SSPO orbit, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. EOS-09 is a repeat satellite of EOS-04, designed with the mission objective to ensure remote sensing capabilities.

Advanced C-Band Radar for Day-Night, All-Weather Imaging

Weighing 1,710 kilograms, EOS-09 is designed to collect high-resolution radar imagery through its C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR). This cutting-edge technology allows it to see through clouds, rain, and even darkness, unlike conventional optical satellites.

According to ISRO, the imaging resolution can go as high as one meter, enabling the detection of small objects and subtle terrain shifts. This makes EOS-09 ideal for round-the-clock monitoring in both civilian and strategic applications.

Repeat of EOS-04 Mission with Enhanced Capabilities

EOS-09 is a repeat satellite of EOS-04, with an upgraded mission profile that aims to improve observation frequency and ensure continuous remote sensing data for India’s operational users.

It features five distinct imaging modes, from ultra-high-resolution spotlight scans for detailed observation to wide-area imaging for broader coverage. This versatility ensures it can switch between modes depending on mission needs.

Critical Applications Across Multiple Sectors

The real strength of EOS-09 lies in its wide range of applications:

Border Surveillance : Vital for monitoring India’s borders with Pakistan and China, detecting infiltration, tracking suspicious movement, and aiding anti-terror efforts.

Disaster Management : Offers real-time, all-weather imaging during floods, cyclones, and landslides, enabling quicker, data-driven response.

Agriculture Monitoring : Supports analysis of crop health, seasonal changes, and forest coverage, helping policymakers and farmers alike.

Urban Planning: Assists in land use monitoring, infrastructure management, and governance by offering reliable satellite imagery.

Expanding India’s Earth Observation Fleet

EOS-09 will now work in tandem with India’s other Earth observation satellites like Resourcesat, Cartosat, and RISAT-2B, strengthening India’s ability to conduct security operations, natural resource monitoring, and disaster preparedness through enhanced real-time coverage.

ISRO’s latest success underlines the increasing importance of space technology in national planning, security, and development, offering a critical toolset for a future-ready India.