Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch | ISRO Successfully Launches EOS-09 Via PSLV-C61 From Sriharikota Today;

Watch | ISRO Successfully Launches EOS-09 Via PSLV-C61 From Sriharikota Today;

India launches Earth observation satellite EOS-09 aboard PSLV-C61 from Sriharikota. The radar imaging satellite will aid border surveillance, disaster management, and agriculture.

Watch | ISRO Successfully Launches EOS-09 Via PSLV-C61 From Sriharikota Today;


India successfully launched its latest Earth observation satellite, EOS-09 (RISAT-1B), on Sunday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, marking another step forward in the country’s space-based monitoring and security capabilities.

The satellite was deployed aboard PSLV-C61, placing it into a sun-synchronous polar orbit (SSPO), allowing for consistent lighting conditions in captured images a key feature for tracking environmental and surface-level changes over time.

Advanced C-Band Radar for Day-Night, All-Weather Imaging

Weighing 1,710 kilograms, EOS-09 is designed to collect high-resolution radar imagery through its C-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR). This cutting-edge technology allows it to see through clouds, rain, and even darkness, unlike conventional optical satellites.

According to ISRO, the imaging resolution can go as high as one meter, enabling the detection of small objects and subtle terrain shifts. This makes EOS-09 ideal for round-the-clock monitoring in both civilian and strategic applications.

Repeat of EOS-04 Mission with Enhanced Capabilities

EOS-09 is a repeat satellite of EOS-04, with an upgraded mission profile that aims to improve observation frequency and ensure continuous remote sensing data for India’s operational users.

It features five distinct imaging modes, from ultra-high-resolution spotlight scans for detailed observation to wide-area imaging for broader coverage. This versatility ensures it can switch between modes depending on mission needs.

Critical Applications Across Multiple Sectors

The real strength of EOS-09 lies in its wide range of applications:

  • Border Surveillance: Vital for monitoring India’s borders with Pakistan and China, detecting infiltration, tracking suspicious movement, and aiding anti-terror efforts.

  • Disaster Management: Offers real-time, all-weather imaging during floods, cyclones, and landslides, enabling quicker, data-driven response.

  • Agriculture Monitoring: Supports analysis of crop health, seasonal changes, and forest coverage, helping policymakers and farmers alike.

  • Urban Planning: Assists in land use monitoring, infrastructure management, and governance by offering reliable satellite imagery.

Expanding India’s Earth Observation Fleet

EOS-09 will now work in tandem with India’s other Earth observation satellites like Resourcesat, Cartosat, and RISAT-2B, strengthening India’s ability to conduct security operations, natural resource monitoring, and disaster preparedness through enhanced real-time coverage.

ISRO’s latest success underlines the increasing importance of space technology in national planning, security, and development, offering a critical toolset for a future-ready India.

Filed under

ISRO Launch EOS-09 PSLV-C61

newsx

Video | Israel Strikes Houthi Ports In Yemen, Targets Military Infrastructure
newsx

Foxconn’s iPhone Manufacturing Plant In Bengaluru Set To Begin Shipments By June: MB Patil
newsx

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 25, Injure Dozens In Missouri And Kentucky; Thousands Left Without Power
newsx

Watch | ISRO Successfully Launches EOS-09 Via PSLV-C61 From Sriharikota Today;
newsx

Helicopter Collision Near Finland’s Eura Airport Kills Five; Aircraft Were Headed To Aviation Event
newsx

What Really Happened In The California’s Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomb Blast?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Video | Israel Strikes Houthi Ports In Yemen, Targets Military Infrastructure

Video | Israel Strikes Houthi Ports In Yemen, Targets Military Infrastructure

Foxconn’s iPhone Manufacturing Plant In Bengaluru Set To Begin Shipments By June: MB Patil

Foxconn’s iPhone Manufacturing Plant In Bengaluru Set To Begin Shipments By June: MB Patil

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 25, Injure Dozens In Missouri And Kentucky; Thousands Left Without Power

Deadly Tornadoes Kill 25, Injure Dozens In Missouri And Kentucky; Thousands Left Without Power

Helicopter Collision Near Finland’s Eura Airport Kills Five; Aircraft Were Headed To Aviation Event

Helicopter Collision Near Finland’s Eura Airport Kills Five; Aircraft Were Headed To Aviation Event

What Really Happened In The California’s Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomb Blast?

What Really Happened In The California’s Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bomb Blast?

Entertainment

Thug Life Trailer: Kamal Haasan And Silambarasan TR’s Emotional War Shocks Fans

Thug Life Trailer: Kamal Haasan And Silambarasan TR’s Emotional War Shocks Fans

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom