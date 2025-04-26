Watch: Jammu Residents Clean Border Bunkers As India-Pakistan Tensions Resurface Post Pahalgam Attack

India shares a 3,323-kilometre-long border with Pakistan, including 221 km of IB and 744 km of LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, villagers residing close to the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu are once again preparing for potential conflict.

Fearing renewed tensions between India and Pakistan, locals have started clearing out underground bunkers and reinforcing their shelters.

Thousands of Bunkers Built to Protect Civilians

Over the years, the Indian government has constructed thousands of underground bunkers to shield civilians from cross-border firing. Although ceasefire violations had declined since 2021, the recent violence in Pahalgam has reignited fears among those living near the volatile stretches.

A video circulating on social media platform X shows Jammu residents cleaning and maintaining community bunkers as a precaution. With tensions simmering, villagers are taking no chances, preparing for any escalation that might occur.

#WATCH | Jammu, J&K | People, in the border area, clean the community bunkers pic.twitter.com/EGdWwtTdZ5 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2025

#WATCH | Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir | People of Karmarha village near the Line of Control clean the bunkers that were built by the government for the safety of the people pic.twitter.com/pPsmxqE416 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2025

India-Pakistan Border Tensions Resurface

The deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in 26 fatalities, mostly among tourists, has led to widespread condemnation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to bring the attackers and their backers to justice, promising relentless pursuit.

India’s Strong Response Following Pahalgam Attack

In reaction to the cross-border links to the attack, the Indian government announced a range of punitive measures on Wednesday. These include:

Suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty

Closure of the Attari land-border crossing

Expulsion of Pakistani military attachés

Orders for Pakistani nationals who entered via Attari to leave India by May 1

Pakistan Retaliates with Airspace Closure and Trade Suspension

In response, Pakistan announced on Thursday the closure of its airspace to all Indian airlines and suspended all trade, including third-country routed trade, with India. Pakistan also rejected India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any disruption of water flow would be considered an “act of war.”

As diplomatic relations continue to deteriorate, villagers along the Jammu border live in a state of hope and anxiety. While they pray that peace will prevail, preparations for a potential conflict continue quietly in the background.

