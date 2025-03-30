Watch | Kamakhya Superfast Express Derails In Odisha’s Cuttack; No Injuries Reported

Eleven coaches of the Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Cuttack’s Nergundi station. No injuries reported. ECoR has arranged a special train and issued helpline numbers.

Eleven AC coaches of the 12551 Kamakhya Superfast Express derailed near Nergundi Railway Station in Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday, March 30. According to East Coast Railway (ECoR) CPRO Ashoka Kumar Mishra, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties, and all passengers are safe.

The incident occurred at around 11:45 AM in the Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section under the administrative jurisdiction of the Khurda Road Division of ECoR. Following the derailment, emergency response teams, including an Accident Relief Train and Medical Relief Train, were promptly dispatched to the location.

So many train a¢¢idents, yet the Railway Minister refuses to take responsibility. Never in India’s history has there been such a shameless and careless minister ignoring passenger safety!

Resignation is the least he can do.#trainaccident pic.twitter.com/31DA7sxuFW — Khan Sahab😎 (@roflkhan00) March 30, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Senior Officials Rush to the Site

Senior railway officials, including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Khurda Road and General Manager (GM) of ECoR, have arrived at the scene to assess the situation. While the exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, authorities have assured that a detailed inquiry will be conducted.

Meanwhile, the railway department’s immediate priority is to restore normalcy and divert affected trains to minimize disruption.

Special Train Arranged for Stranded Passengers

To assist the stranded passengers, ECoR is making arrangements for a special train to ensure they reach their respective destinations safely.

Helpline Numbers Issued

For assistance, the following helpline numbers have been provided by the East Coast Railway (ECoR):

Khurda Road: 06742492245

Bhubaneswar: 8455885999

Cuttack: 8991124238, 7205149591

Bhadrak: 9437443469

Palasa: 9237105480

Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9124639558

Passengers and their families can reach out to these numbers for inquiries and assistance.

The railway authorities are working on restoring services at the earliest, and further details on the cause of the accident are awaited.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Sends Heartfelt Greetings for Navratri and Ugadi: A Time for New Beginnings