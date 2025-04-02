Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons

A devastating car crash in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district claimed the lives of a father and his two minor sons, while two other family members were left seriously injured. The accident occurred on National Highway 150A, near Bommakkanahalli Majid in Monakalmur taluk, on Tuesday. A shocking CCTV footage of the crash has emerged on social media, […]

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons


A devastating car crash in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district claimed the lives of a father and his two minor sons, while two other family members were left seriously injured. The accident occurred on National Highway 150A, near Bommakkanahalli Majid in Monakalmur taluk, on Tuesday.

A shocking CCTV footage of the crash has emerged on social media, capturing the horrifying moment. The video shows a speeding car losing control, hitting a highway divider, and flipping over at least 15 times before coming to a halt. The impact was so severe that it resulted in instant fatalities.

Watch:

;

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Moula Abdul, who was driving the vehicle, and his two sons, 15-year-old Rehman and 10-year-old Sameer. Meanwhile, Abdul’s wife, Salima Begum (31), his 75-year-old mother, Fatima, and another son, Hussein, survived but sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at Ballari Medical College and Research Centre.

Cause of Accident Under Investigation

The family was traveling from Bengaluru to Yadgir when the tragedy struck. Originally from Yadgir, they had been residing in Bengaluru, working as laborers.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding might have been a factor, but authorities are yet to confirm further details.

Shocking Visuals Raise Road Safety Concerns

The viral CCTV footage has reignited concerns over road safety and speeding on highways. Many netizens expressed shock at the intensity of the crash, urging stricter enforcement of speed limits and traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies.

Authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.

Filed under

Bengaluru to Yadgir crash Chitradurga accident Karnataka car crash National Highway 150A accident

newsx

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On...
newsx

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case
How Much Land And Propert

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis
newsx

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?
newsx

Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons
newsx

India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On Waqf Amendment Bill

Now Muslims Will Have To Show Proof For Following Islam? Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi On...

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case

ED Probes ₹8 Crore Remittance From USAID To Bengaluru Firm In Soros Foundation Case

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis

How Much Land And Property Does The Waqf Board Manage? An In-Depth Analysis

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?

Kiren Rijiju Tables Waqf Amendment Bill, What Did He Say In Lok Sabha?

India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju In Loksabha

India Holds The Highest Waqf Properties But Why Is Indian Muslims Still Poor? Kiren Rijiju...

Entertainment

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram Account

Who Is ‘Officially Vaddy’? Netizens Speculate Ranbir Kapoor After Popular Bollywood Faces Follow Secret Instagram

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture