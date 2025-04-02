Watch: Karnataka Car Crash Caught On CCTV—Car Flips 15 Times, Killing Father And Two Sons

A devastating car crash in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district claimed the lives of a father and his two minor sons, while two other family members were left seriously injured. The accident occurred on National Highway 150A, near Bommakkanahalli Majid in Monakalmur taluk, on Tuesday. A shocking CCTV footage of the crash has emerged on social media, […]

A shocking CCTV footage of the crash has emerged on social media, capturing the horrifying moment. The video shows a speeding car losing control, hitting a highway divider, and flipping over at least 15 times before coming to a halt. The impact was so severe that it resulted in instant fatalities.

Imagine the speed, car flips 15 times on a highway in Karnataka, three D¢ad.. pic.twitter.com/FO3kRkEimv Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) April 2, 2025

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Moula Abdul, who was driving the vehicle, and his two sons, 15-year-old Rehman and 10-year-old Sameer. Meanwhile, Abdul’s wife, Salima Begum (31), his 75-year-old mother, Fatima, and another son, Hussein, survived but sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at Ballari Medical College and Research Centre.

Cause of Accident Under Investigation

The family was traveling from Bengaluru to Yadgir when the tragedy struck. Originally from Yadgir, they had been residing in Bengaluru, working as laborers.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding might have been a factor, but authorities are yet to confirm further details.

Shocking Visuals Raise Road Safety Concerns

The viral CCTV footage has reignited concerns over road safety and speeding on highways. Many netizens expressed shock at the intensity of the crash, urging stricter enforcement of speed limits and traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies.

Authorities are expected to release further details as the investigation progresses.