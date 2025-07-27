Watch | Keezhadi Excavation Video Released By DMK Goes Viral As Modi Visits TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day official visit to Tamil Nadu on Friday evening. He arrived at Thoothukudi Airport by a private flight from the Maldives at 7:50 pm. On the occasion, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Thoothukudi airport expansion project, built at a cost of ₹452 crore.

As the Prime Minister landed in Tamil Nadu, the DMK released a video regarding the Keezhadi excavations. The video, which begins with the statement that the buried Tamil civilization was unearthed through excavations, states that as the Keezhadi civilization came to light, the world began to learn about another ancient aspect of Tamil civilization.

KEEZHADI A site that rewrites the ancient story of India.

A past waiting to be unearthed, studied, and celebrated.

A living testament to Tamil Nadu’s timeless contribution to the world. Keezhadi is not just history – it is heritage.

A legacy that belongs to all of India.

In the video, a Tamil man’s voice says, “Hello, I am a Tamilian who lived in Keezhadi. Our buried civilization was brought to light through excavations. It was found that Tamils lived in Keezhadi in 600 BC. Until then, it was said that Tamils learned to write in 300 BC. But Keezhadi proves otherwise. Tamils who lived 2600 years ago bathed in the open and used toilets. We had urban settlements before Harappa. We did not live in forests. Our people engaged in various professions and traded.”

Furthermore, Keezhadi has mentioned that there was an urban civilization in Tamil Nadu like Harappa and Mohenjodaro, and while everyone thought that the period of Tamil writing was 300 BC, Keezhadi has revealed that its period was 600 BC. The video recording also shows that Keezhadi has revealed that the period was 600 BC.

Over 18,000 artifacts have been unearthed from eight phases of excavation at Keezhadi. These discoveries include evidence of urban civilization from the Sangam period, which bears signs of trade, literacy, and various occupations.

Amarnath Ramakrishna, a senior official of the Archaeological Survey of India, confirmed that the antiquity of the Tamils is about 2600 years old through the objects found in Keezhadi. However, the Archaeological Survey of India is refusing to acknowledge the discoveries in Keezhadi that indicate the antiquity of the Tamil language and people.

The Tamil Nadu government is continuing to put pressure on the Indian government, which is refusing to accept this. Keezhadi studies have already proven that the history of India begins in the south. Not only this, the video also highlights that international laboratories have recognized Keezhadi as the oldest civilization in the world.

The DMK’s release of a video about the antiquity of Keezhadi on the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit has become a hot topic in political circles.

