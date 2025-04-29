Watch | Leopard Enters Tamil Nadu Police Station; Cop’s Calm Reaction Goes Viral

A leopard entered Naduvattam Police Station in Tamil Nadu, caught on CCTV roaming rooms. A cop’s calm reaction and the viral video have sparked praise and humour online.

In a surprising incident caught on CCTV, a leopard was seen walking through the Naduvattam Police Station in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, triggering brief panic among on-duty policemen. The security footage, later shared on social media by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, showed the big cat entering the station, inspecting several rooms, and eventually walking out peacefully.

The now-viral video opens with the leopard casually strolling through the corridor, stepping into one room after another as if on a curious inspection. As the animal exits one of the rooms, a police officer appears cautiously from behind the door, trying to check if the leopard is still inside the building.

In a moment that has amused many online viewers, the officer is seen peeking from behind the door with great care. After spotting that the animal has already left, he quickly steps out, looks around, and rushes back into the station to shut the door. Nervous and panicked, he makes several attempts to bolt the door properly, eventually managing to lock it securely.

Sharing the video on her social media platform, IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who serves as the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests in Tamil Nadu, applauded the police personnel for handling the situation without panic. She also added a humorous comment about the animal’s unexpected visit.

“A leopard decided to inspect the Naduvattam Police Station in Nilgiris. Hats off to the police person on duty who calmly closed the door and called forest officials. No one was hurt. Leopard went back safely to the forest,” she wrote.

Social Media Reacts with Praise and Humour

The CCTV footage quickly went viral, garnering thousands of views across platforms. Users appreciated the bravery and composure of the police officer, while also making light-hearted jokes about the situation.

One user commented, “Must admire the policeman’s composure, as he made a few casual attempts to lock the door, as if a cat is wandering around.”

Another added, “The police personnel was so calm and collected. That’s why thankfully that went well.”

A third user jokingly wrote, “How unfair to not take the complaint of the poor animal and closing the door on it? How many such humans more graceful than him must have visited your station?”

Despite the unexpected visit, no injuries were reported. Forest officials were alerted, and the leopard safely returned to the forest. The incident highlighted not just a rare encounter between wildlife and humans but also the calm courage of a police officer under unexpected stress.

