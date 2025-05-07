Watch: Loud Sirens, Public Panic In Sialkot Of Pakistan, A Day After Indian Strikes – Video Unverified

An unverified video has surfaced on social media, showing scenes of panic among civilians reportedly in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, just a day after Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor. In the video, people can be seen running and looking around in confusion after loud sirens blared across an unspecified location. The footage emerged shortly after India confirmed targeted strikes on nine terror-linked sites in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed ten relatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. The timing of the video’s appearance has drawn widespread attention online, though officials have not confirmed its authenticity or location.

Operation Sindoor is not over yet

Sialkot in Pakistan right now pic.twitter.com/mkW3fmLrM1 — Varsha Singh (@varshaparmar06) May 7, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unconfirmed visuals from Sialkot Pakistan now! pic.twitter.com/pQDjmIX72h — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) May 7, 2025

Indian Forces Launch Retaliatory Strikes

Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The strikes included Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke and Masood Azhar’s madrassa in Bahawalpur.

Authorities Remain Silent On Viral Clip

No official statement has been released regarding the video. Defense analysts continue to monitor developments, while the footage gains traction across multiple platforms.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor Took Place Between 1:05 AM & 1:30 AM: Top 10 Takeaways From The Operation Sindoor Press Briefing