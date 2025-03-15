Watch: Love For Mahatma Gandhi Rekindles! 2 Men Cry Over His Broken Statue In UP; Video Goes Viral

A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj has taken social media by storm, showing two intoxicated men crying inconsolably over a broken statue of Mahatma Gandhi. The incident occurred on Friday, the day of Holi, a festival where consuming Bhang (a cannabis-infused drink) is a common tradition.

The viral video captures a middle-aged man and an elderly man sitting under the shattered statue in the middle of a busy road. Both men, appearing to be under the influence of either alcohol or Bhang, are seen sobbing loudly and holding onto each other in grief. The younger man can be heard wailing, “Mere Gandhi Ji chale gaye” (My Gandhi has gone), while the older man joins in his sorrow.

Unusual Reactions to the Incident

As the duo mourns the damaged statue, they are seen grabbing a passing biker and clinging to him while continuing to cry. In another bizarre moment, the younger man repeatedly picks up dust from the ground and places it on the elderly man’s head, as if performing a ritual. The dramatic scene plays out in the middle of a road, while passersby and commuters look on, some giggling at their exaggerated display of emotion.

What Led to the Statue’s Damage?

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was severely damaged in an accident that took place late Thursday night at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk in Kannauj.

The accident occurred when a truck loaded with ballast lost control while trying to avoid a car and crashed into the Gandhi statue. The impact of the collision was so severe that the statue was left in pieces, and the truck itself overturned on the spot. The accident happened around 11 p.m. as the truck was traveling from Auraiya to Kannauj with a heavy load of ballast.

Social Media Reactions

The video has sparked a mix of amusement and sympathy online. While some people found the men’s reaction to be humorous, others commented on the strong emotions attached to Gandhi’s legacy, even in such an intoxicated state. Many netizens expressed curiosity about whether the men had any personal connection to the statue or if their reaction was purely influenced by Bhang.

As of now, local authorities have not made any statements regarding the incident or the condition of the men in the video. However, the broken Gandhi statue remains a topic of discussion in the area, with residents hoping it will be restored soon.