Watch: Mahua Moitra Attacked With Eggs During TMC Meeting, Blames BJP Workers

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra came under attack on Wednesday after a group of protesters allegedly hurled eggs at the eatery where she was meeting local party leaders and workers in West Bengal. Videos from both inside and outside the restaurant quickly surfaced online, capturing the moment eggs struck the premises as slogans were raised outside. The TMC alleged that BJP workers were behind the incident, while the BJP did not immediately respond to the charge. The attack is the latest in a series of egg-pelting incidents targeting TMC leaders since the Assembly election results.

Videos capture Mahua Moitra as eggs hit eatery during meeting

Looks like the eggs have found a new political destination.. Even Mahua Moitra is getting egged now. Politics has a funny way of humbling people but when it’s Mahua getting humbled, it’s all the more satisfying…. pic.twitter.com/RZ3I12lLIk — Mr Sinha (@Mrsinha) July 1, 2026

One of the viral videos, apparently recorded by the protesters, shows men and women standing outside the eatery throwing eggs at the building while shouting slogans as traffic moved along the nearby road. Another video, filmed by Mahua Moitra herself from inside the restaurant, shows eggs hitting the glass windows as she records the scene on her mobile phone while sitting with local TMC leaders and party workers.

As the eggs continued to strike the windows, Mahua Moitra is heard accusing BJP workers of carrying out the attack. Both videos have since circulated widely on social media.

Mahua Moitra alleges police failed to act despite prior information

After the incident, Mahua Moitra released another video claiming she had informed the police about the gathering outside the eatery before the attack. She alleged that no preventive action was taken despite the warning.

Displaying egg stains and pieces of vegetables that she claimed hit her during the protest, Mahua Moitra accused the police of remaining passive while protesters targeted the premises.

Mahua Moitra incident latest in string of egg-pelting attacks

The attack on Mahua Moitra follows several similar incidents involving TMC leaders in recent weeks. As per reports, on June 7, residents threw eggs at a police vehicle carrying TMC leader Sujoy Hazra in Midnapore over allegations that he had collected money for housing construction without delivering promised homes.

The same day, Kolkata councillors Bappaditya Dasgupta and Md Jasimuddin were also pelted with eggs while being escorted by police in connection with criminal cases. Udayan Guha was targeted on June 18, while TMC leader Vijay Singh faced egg-pelting outside an Asansol court on June 19 as protesters shouted “chor, chor.”

High Court directs FIRs in every egg-pelting case

Following the repeated attacks, the Trinamool Congress approached the Calcutta High Court seeking intervention, alleging coordinated attacks on its MPs, MLAs and party workers.

Reports say that in response to the PIL, a Division Bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee instructed the government of West Bengal to instruct the police to register FIR in all incidents of egg-pelting irrespective of whether the accused was a political opponent or not. It was mentioned that nobody should be deprived of basic human rights on the basis of political leanings or pending charges against the person.

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