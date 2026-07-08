Watch: Mamata Banerjee Loses Cool, Slaps Own Party Worker Amid Kolkata Rally Chaos

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee landed in a controversy on Wednesday after she reportedly slapped a member of her own party and pushed others aside during a protest rally. The procession was organized by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to protest the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur. A video of the incident went viral on social media, though the identity of the man Banerjee slapped remains unconfirmed. Despite Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers attempting to obstruct and interrupt the procession, Banerjee continued with the protest.

Why Mamata Banerjee Slapped a Man During the Rally

In the viral video, Banerjee appears irritated after BJP workers obstructed the TMC rally, leading to both parties shouting slogans against each other. Upon encountering the BJP protesters, Banerjee looks confused before attempting to clear a space to deliver her speech. Noticing the crowded surroundings, the TMC leader pushed her own party workers aside, and in that moment, she slapped a man from her party and pushed him back to create more room around her.

Mamata Banerjee has completely lost her mental balance after losing elections! Mamata Banerjee Hits Multiple People belonging to her own party during Protest march today. pic.twitter.com/9QR2C524b7 — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) July 8, 2026

Baruipur Rape & Murder: TMC Organizes Protest March

The TMC organized Wednesday’s rally to protest the tragic incident involving the young girl in Baruipur. Addressing a gathering at Hazra Crossing in South Kolkata, Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters deliberately disrupted the protest march and assaulted TMC workers at several points along the route. She further claimed that the local police had acted as an “arm” of the BJP. During the chaos, some of the Trinamool workers loyal to Banerjee were reportedly pelted with eggs.

BJP Counters TMC Protest

Meanwhile, BJP workers staged a counter-protest against the TMC rally, claiming that the ruling party had no right to lead such a march because it “shielded criminals perpetrating crimes against women and shamed the victims.” “Mamata Banerjee is a veteran political worker who loves to walk on the streets. We have not obstructed her from doing that. But the TMC betrayed the trust people put in the party 15 years ago. They did not allow the violent political culture in the state to change,” BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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