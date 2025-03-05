Home
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Watch: Man Claims He Was Kissed Without Consent on Train; Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video of a man alleging that another male passenger kissed him without consent while he was asleep on a train has gone viral on social media.

Watch: Man Claims He Was Kissed Without Consent on Train; Video Goes Viral

A video of a man alleging that another male passenger kissed him without consent while he was asleep on a train has gone viral.


A disturbing video of a man alleging that another male passenger kissed him without consent while he was asleep on a train has gone viral on social media. The clip, recorded by the victim himself, shows the confrontation between the two passengers, with the accused admitting to the act and justifying it by saying he “felt like it.”

Passenger Confronts Accused in Overcrowded Train

The video captures an intense moment inside what appears to be an overcrowded train. Passengers are seen crammed into the lobby area, with some even sprawled across seats. The victim, visibly agitated, questions the accused while recording the entire interaction.

“This man, sitting right here, forcefully kissed me while I was asleep. This has happened in front of all, but no one is coming to my support,” the man says in the video. He expresses his frustration as bystanders remain passive, while the accused remains seated on a lower berth.

Accused’s Wife Urges Victim to “Let It Go”

The situation takes another turn as the accused’s wife repeatedly asks the victim to let the matter slide. She attempts to downplay the seriousness of the incident, requesting the victim to forgive her husband. However, the victim remains firm in his stance, refusing to ignore the violation.

“The male passenger’s wife is asking me to let it go. But I am not letting it slide,” he asserts in the video.

Outrage and Physical Altercation

As tensions rise, the victim questions the bystanders about their response had the victim been a woman instead of a man.

“If this had happened to your wife, would you still say ‘leave it’?” he asks the crowd. The accused, at this point, mumbles an apology, but the victim, enraged by the lack of support, decides to take matters into his own hands.

In the video, he is seen grabbing the accused by the collar, dragging him out of his seat, and slapping him multiple times. The accused’s wife desperately attempts to intervene, pleading for mercy, but the victim pushes her aside in his fury.

Despite the video going viral, details about the time and location of the incident remain unclear. There is also no confirmation regarding whether the victim has filed a formal complaint with railway authorities or the police.

