Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Watch: Man In Coma Walks Out Of ICU, Exposes Alleged ₹1 Lakh Medical Scam In Madhya Pradesh

The patient, Banti Ninama from Deendayal Nagar, was admitted to the hospital after he got injured in a brawl. His family was said to have been told that he had suffered a critical spinal fracture and had fallen into a coma and needed immediate and costly treatment.

A man in who was certified to be in a coma by a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam surprised everyone by walking out of the ICU on his own, revealing what seems to be a money extortion racket on his family.

The patient, Banti Ninama from Deendayal Nagar, was admitted to the hospital after he got injured in a brawl. His family was said to have been told that he had suffered a critical spinal fracture and had fallen into a coma and needed immediate and costly treatment. Afraid for his life, his mother and wife were able to mobilize ₹1 lakh, borrowing from friends and relatives to pay the hospital’s requirements.

But in a shocking twist, Ninama was filmed walking freely out of the ICU in a viral clip, indicating no trace of the severe condition that the doctors had painted. The video, which has caused public outrage, finds him still dressed in hospital tapes and IV drips and carrying a urine bottle in his hand.

Speaking to the media, Ninama alleged that he was forcibly restrained by five hospital staff members while they pressured his family to pay for unnecessary treatment. “I was completely conscious, but they kept me restrained and refused to let me leave. They were forcing my family to keep paying for my treatment,” he said.

His wife, describing the experience, said, “They informed us that he had a fracture in the spine and had fallen into a coma. We obeyed all of their commands, purchased every script they prescribed to us, and paid ₹1 lakh. We begged relatives and went from place to place to collect the amount.”

WATCH: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jist (@jist.news)

 

