Friday, April 11, 2025
Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning

Dust storms hit Delhi-NCR for a second day; IMD issues red alert with rain, wind and lightning warning. Trees uprooted, temperature drops after heatwave week.

Watch | Massive Dust Storm Hits Delhi-NCR Again, IMD Issues Red Alert And Rainfall Warning


A powerful dust storm swept across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert. This marks the second consecutive day of unstable weather, offering relief from the recent heatwave but also raising concerns about damage and public safety.

In its alert, the IMD warned of dust storms followed by thunderstorms, moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40–60 km/h across Delhi and NCR within the next two hours. The red alert indicates the likelihood of adverse impacts, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

The dust storm followed a week of extreme heat. On Monday, Delhi recorded its first 40°C of the season, sparking heatwave conditions that continued for three days. Wednesday night was the warmest in three years, with minimum temperatures rising to 25.9°C.

However, by Thursday, weather conditions began shifting. Light rain and strong winds cooled the capital slightly, with a more intense dust storm arriving Friday evening. The IMD says similar weather could return on Saturday.

Strong winds hit parts of Delhi, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, stirring up dust and debris. Several visuals circulated online showed low visibility, tree branches swaying violently, and dust partially covering vehicles and buildings. In Lodhi Garden and Delhi Gate, falling tree branches caused minor disruptions, with one tree crashing onto a stationary motorcycle.

In addition to the strong winds, light drizzle in Delhi helped cool the temperature, offering some relief to residents suffering under the prolonged heatwave.

The IMD has cautioned that strong winds may damage crops and vulnerable structures. People have been advised to avoid sheltering under trees, lying on concrete surfaces, or leaning on walls during storms. Authorities also urged the public to unplug electrical appliances and immediately exit water bodies during thunderstorm activity.

The weather department noted the temporary cooling effect from the storms but warned that such conditions may still pose risks. The use of backup power and emergency systems was recommended in sensitive areas, especially where power outages may occur.

The IMD has predicted another dust storm on Saturday as weather patterns remain unstable. The current system has helped reduce the temperature, but residents are advised to remain alert and prepared.

