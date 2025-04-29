Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Showroom, Fire Escalated To Level III Within 40 Minutes

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Showroom, Fire Escalated To Level III Within 40 Minutes

This incident marks the second significant fire emergency in Mumbai within just two days. On Sunday, a major blaze erupted at the Kaiser-I-Hind building in the Ballard Estate area, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Showroom, Fire Escalated To Level III Within 40 Minutes

Firefighters are actively working to put out the fire,


A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at a commercial building in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The blaze originated at around 4:10 a.m. in the basement-level Croma electronics showroom located inside Link Square Mall, a three-storey commercial structure on Linking Road. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

Fire Escalated to Level III Within 40 Minutes

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the first emergency alert at 4:11 a.m. Initially categorized as a Level I fire at 4:17 a.m., the situation rapidly intensified. By 4:28 a.m., the fire was upgraded to Level II, and by 4:49 a.m., it was declared a Level III fire — indicating the most serious level of emergency.

Although the flames were largely restricted to the basement showroom, thick smoke quickly engulfed the entire building. Link Square Mall consists of three basement levels, a ground floor, and three upper stories. The dense smoke significantly obstructed visibility and complicated rescue and containment operations.

Over a Dozen Fire Engines Deployed for Firefighting

A total of 12 fire engines and other essential firefighting units were dispatched to the site. Agencies involved in the response included the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Adani Electricity, the Public Works Department (PWD), and local civic ward staff.

The firefighting mission was led by senior officials, including one Divisional Fire Officer (DFO), two Assistant Divisional Fire Officers (ADFOs), three Senior Station Officers, and three Station Officers. Equipment used in the operation included:

12 fire engines

9 jumbo water tankers

2 breathing apparatus vans

1 rescue van

1 quick response water vehicle

1 emergency ambulance from the 108 service

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No official conclusion has been announced at this time.

Second Major Fire Incident in Mumbai in 48 Hours

This incident marks the second significant fire emergency in Mumbai within just two days. On Sunday, a major blaze erupted at the Kaiser-I-Hind building in the Ballard Estate area, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

The fire was first reported around 2:31 a.m. and rapidly escalated to Level II by 3:30 a.m. The fire was mainly confined to the building’s fourth floor.

In the Sunday fire, eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower tender, breathing apparatus van, rescue van, quick response vehicle, and a 108 ambulance were mobilized to tackle the emergency.

ALSO READ: Who Is Vanshika, The Indian Student Found Dead In Canada? Police Investigating The Cause Of Death

Filed under

croma store bandra Latest India News mumbai fire

The Pakistani soldiers ha

Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire for Fifth Consecutive Night Along LoC; India Responds Firmly
Firefighters are actively

Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Showroom, Fire Escalated To Level III Within 40...
The Simpsons past episode

Did The Simpsons Predict Europe’s Massive Blackout Or Is AI Confusing The Internet? Here’s the...
Indian student Vanshika w

Who Is Vanshika, The Indian Student Found Dead In Canada? Police Investigating The Cause Of...
Four minors aged 4 to 18

4 Minors Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into After-School Camp In Chatham, Illinois
Polls close in four Atlan

Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire for Fifth Consecutive Night Along LoC; India Responds Firmly

Pakistani Troops Violate Ceasefire for Fifth Consecutive Night Along LoC; India Responds Firmly

Did The Simpsons Predict Europe’s Massive Blackout Or Is AI Confusing The Internet? Here’s the Truth

Did The Simpsons Predict Europe’s Massive Blackout Or Is AI Confusing The Internet? Here’s the...

Who Is Vanshika, The Indian Student Found Dead In Canada? Police Investigating The Cause Of Death

Who Is Vanshika, The Indian Student Found Dead In Canada? Police Investigating The Cause Of...

4 Minors Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into After-School Camp In Chatham, Illinois

4 Minors Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into After-School Camp In Chatham, Illinois

Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In

Canada Election 2025: Polls Close In Four Atlantic Provinces As Results Begin To Roll In

Entertainment

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

President Trump Takes A Jab at Taylor Swift During Philadelphia Eagles’ White House Visit

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After