Watch: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Showroom, Fire Escalated To Level III Within 40 Minutes

Firefighters are actively working to put out the fire,

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday at a commercial building in Bandra West, Mumbai.

The blaze originated at around 4:10 a.m. in the basement-level Croma electronics showroom located inside Link Square Mall, a three-storey commercial structure on Linking Road. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

Croma on Linking Road is going up in flames. Have alerted fire department.

Fire Escalated to Level III Within 40 Minutes

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received the first emergency alert at 4:11 a.m. Initially categorized as a Level I fire at 4:17 a.m., the situation rapidly intensified. By 4:28 a.m., the fire was upgraded to Level II, and by 4:49 a.m., it was declared a Level III fire — indicating the most serious level of emergency.

Although the flames were largely restricted to the basement showroom, thick smoke quickly engulfed the entire building. Link Square Mall consists of three basement levels, a ground floor, and three upper stories. The dense smoke significantly obstructed visibility and complicated rescue and containment operations.

Over a Dozen Fire Engines Deployed for Firefighting

A total of 12 fire engines and other essential firefighting units were dispatched to the site. Agencies involved in the response included the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Adani Electricity, the Public Works Department (PWD), and local civic ward staff.

The firefighting mission was led by senior officials, including one Divisional Fire Officer (DFO), two Assistant Divisional Fire Officers (ADFOs), three Senior Station Officers, and three Station Officers. Equipment used in the operation included:

12 fire engines

9 jumbo water tankers

2 breathing apparatus vans

1 rescue van

1 quick response water vehicle

1 emergency ambulance from the 108 service

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire. No official conclusion has been announced at this time.

Second Major Fire Incident in Mumbai in 48 Hours

This incident marks the second significant fire emergency in Mumbai within just two days. On Sunday, a major blaze erupted at the Kaiser-I-Hind building in the Ballard Estate area, which houses the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office.

The fire was first reported around 2:31 a.m. and rapidly escalated to Level II by 3:30 a.m. The fire was mainly confined to the building’s fourth floor.

In the Sunday fire, eight fire engines, six jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower tender, breathing apparatus van, rescue van, quick response vehicle, and a 108 ambulance were mobilized to tackle the emergency.

