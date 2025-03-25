Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
Watch | Massive Fire Erupts In Sonipat Factory

Massive fire erupts in Sonipat’s Rai Industrial Area; fire tenders battle the blaze. In Mumbai’s Dharavi, a gas cylinder explosion in a truck causes panic; no injuries reported.

Watch | Massive Fire Erupts In Sonipat Factory


A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Rai Industrial Area, Sonipat, Haryana, on Tuesday, triggering an emergency response. Multiple fire tenders were deployed to the scene as thick plumes of smoke filled the sky. Firefighters worked relentlessly to bring the situation under control, though the cause of the fire remains unknown. Further details on the damage and casualties are awaited.

The fire in Sonipat’s industrial zone led to chaos as emergency services rushed to contain the flames. The incident raises concerns about industrial safety regulations and the preparedness of factories to handle such emergencies. Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of damage or whether there were any injuries.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out after two gas cylinders exploded inside a truck in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Monday night. The blast caused panic in the area and led to a major traffic jam on the Sion-Dharavi Link Road. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to police officials, the incident occurred at 9:50 PM when the truck was near Nature Park, PNGP Colony. The driver has been taken into custody by Dharavi police for questioning as authorities investigate the cause of the explosion. The fire was classified as a level-2 blaze by 10:07 PM, prompting a large-scale response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The fire department dispatched 19 fire tenders to the site, successfully bringing the fire under control. Despite the intensity of the blast, only four vehicles sustained damage, and no injuries were reported. The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion and assessing safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Both incidents highlight the importance of fire safety measures in industrial and urban areas. Officials are urging industries and transport sectors to conduct regular safety checks to prevent such mishaps.

