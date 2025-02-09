Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Watch | Massive Forest Fire Broke Out In Bonibagh Cherwan, Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District

A massive forest fire broke out in Bonibagh Cherwan, Ganderbal, spreading rapidly in dense woods. Officials are working to control the blaze and prevent escalation.

Watch | Massive Forest Fire Broke Out In Bonibagh Cherwan, Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District


A massive forest fire broke out on Sunday evening in the Bonibagh Cherwan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, rapidly spreading across a vast expanse of land.

According to local residents, the fire erupted in forest compartment 69-S, an area known for its dense vegetation. “The blaze has already covered a significant portion of the forest,” they stated, raising concerns over its potential impact on wildlife and the environment.

Authorities have rushed to the site in an effort to control the inferno. A government official, speaking to KNO, assured that teams are actively working to contain the fire:

“Efforts are on to douse the flames. We have succeeded in stopping it from spreading to the adjoining areas, but the situation remains critical.”

As firefighting operations continue, officials have urged the local population to remain cautious and assist in preventing further escalation. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

ALSO READ: Why Did Manipur CM Biren Singh Resign Now? Political Crisis, No-Confidence Motion, And Ethnic Violence Explained

