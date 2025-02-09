Watch | Massive Forest Fire Broke Out In Bonibagh Cherwan, Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District

A massive forest fire broke out in Bonibagh Cherwan, Ganderbal, spreading rapidly in dense woods. Officials are working to control the blaze and prevent escalation.

A massive forest fire broke out on Sunday evening in the Bonibagh Cherwan area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, rapidly spreading across a vast expanse of land.

According to local residents, the fire erupted in forest compartment 69-S, an area known for its dense vegetation. “The blaze has already covered a significant portion of the forest,” they stated, raising concerns over its potential impact on wildlife and the environment.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at forest in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. More details awaited. Advertisement · Scroll to continue (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/rO5OooeEKR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 9, 2025

Authorities have rushed to the site in an effort to control the inferno. A government official, speaking to KNO, assured that teams are actively working to contain the fire:

“Efforts are on to douse the flames. We have succeeded in stopping it from spreading to the adjoining areas, but the situation remains critical.”

As firefighting operations continue, officials have urged the local population to remain cautious and assist in preventing further escalation. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

