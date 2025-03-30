Watch | Massive Storm In Himachal’s Kullu: Uprooted Tree Kills Over Six, Vehicles Crushed

Over six people died in Himachal's Kullu after a storm caused a tree to fall on vehicles and food stalls near Manikaran Gurdwara. Rescue operations are ongoing.

A powerful storm in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district led to a tragic incident on Sunday evening, where an uprooted tree fell on vehicles and food stalls, killing over six people. The devastating accident took place near Manikaran Gurdwara, triggering a large-scale relief and rescue operation.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: An accident occurred where a large tree fell near the Gurudwara, killing six people and injuring several others. The incident took place around 5 PM when debris from a hill caused the tree to collapse, trapping bystanders. Among the deceased are a… pic.twitter.com/Np9h8lVmvc — IANS (@ians_india) March 30, 2025

Tree Collapse Causes Tragedy in Kullu

According to eyewitnesses, the storm not only caused strong winds but also triggered a landslide, leading to the collapse of a massive tree on a busy road. The tree fell directly onto parked vehicles and food stalls, trapping several people underneath.

Heart-wrenching videos from the scene showed crushed cars under heavy tree branches, while panicked locals attempted to rescue those trapped. One video captured the desperate cries of a man standing near a fallen Kayal tree, exclaiming, “Maa” (mom) and “chale gaye, chale gaye” (they are gone, they are gone).

Heartbreaking incident in Manikaran, Kullu (HP). A deodar tree fell on multiple vehicles, claiming six lives. Prayers for the departed souls and strength to their families. pic.twitter.com/2jVLch2M06 — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) March 30, 2025

Another clip depicted a man carrying an injured woman, her shirt stained with blood, towards safety as onlookers tried to assist. The incident took place in Manikaran, a pilgrimage site located at an altitude of 1,829 meters, around 40 km from Kullu town.

Yellow Weather Alert Issued Earlier This Week

The disaster comes just days after the Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in Himachal Pradesh. The advisory, issued on Thursday, had highlighted risks in four districts: Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi.

Despite the warning, the intensity of the storm caught many by surprise, leading to the tragic loss of lives and extensive damage to property.

Rescue Operations Underway

Authorities have launched an immediate relief and rescue mission to assist the injured and clear the debris. Local emergency teams, along with volunteers, are working tirelessly to assess the extent of the damage and provide medical aid to survivors.

With unpredictable weather conditions persisting, officials have urged residents and tourists in the region to remain cautious. Further updates on the situation are awaited as rescue operations continue.

