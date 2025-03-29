Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Watch Out For Ghibli Politicians! Indian Political Leaders Join The Viral Bandwagon; Share Their Ghibli-Style Pictures On Social Media

A new AI-powered trend has taken social media by storm, transforming public figures, celebrities, and even politicians into hand-drawn, animated avatars in the iconic Studio Ghibli style. Indian politicians have enthusiastically embraced the trend, sharing their animated avatars on social media.

A new AI-powered trend has taken social media by storm, transforming public figures, celebrities, and even politicians into hand-drawn, animated avatars in the iconic Studio Ghibli style. This trend, powered by ChatGPT’s latest image generation update, has gained immense popularity, with millions of users experimenting with AI-generated versions of themselves and famous personalities.

Indian politicians have enthusiastically embraced the trend, sharing their animated avatars on social media. The images, which resemble the art style of the legendary Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, have added a whimsical twist to political and cultural discussions online.

Prime Minister Modi Joins the Trend First

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first Indian leaders to engage with the trend. The official MyGov India social media account shared a series of AI-generated images featuring PM Modi in various iconic moments. The images depicted him holding the national flag, meeting global leaders like former U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, and even engaging in activities such as delivering speeches and flagging off the Vande Bharat train.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MyGov, Government of India (@mygovindia)

The post’s caption read, “Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline. Swipe through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes.” This artistic portrayal of PM Modi quickly went viral, generating widespread engagement and discussions across social media platforms.

BJP and Other Politicians Follow Suit

Following PM Modi’s participation, several other politicians joined the trend. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared an AI-generated image of Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in Parliament, captioned with his statement, “PoK is ours and we will take it…”

Veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also shared his AI artwork, stating that he had been “assimilated into the Ghibli trend.” He admitted that he was previously unaware of Studio Ghibli but was now fascinated by it, saying, “Didn’t even know what Ghibli was till now, but consider me officially Spirited Away by this newfound revelation!”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took part, posting a Ghibli-style illustration featuring his family alongside PM Modi. Expressing his excitement, he wrote, “That’s my Ghibli-style entry. Technology just doesn’t stop surprising us pleasantly!”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also joined in, sharing an AI-generated image of himself with his mother. He captioned it, “Aai and Me decided that Ghibli is one trend worth a shot! Have to say, it is super cool!”

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar added his own Ghibli-inspired creation, posting a picture of himself with PM Modi, simply stating, “Joining the latest trend.”

What is Studio Ghibli?

For those unfamiliar, Studio Ghibli is a legendary Japanese animation studio known for producing visually stunning and emotionally powerful films. Founded in 1985 by acclaimed directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, the studio has created globally beloved classics such as Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke.

OpenAI’s GPT-4o model recently introduced an in-built Studio Ghibli image generation feature, allowing users to give any picture an anime-style transformation. This feature has become an instant sensation, with users applying it to everything from iconic movie scenes to childhood photos and even tragic moments in history.

AI Craze Overwhelms ChatGPT’s Servers

The immense popularity of the Ghibli trend has led to overwhelming demand for ChatGPT’s image-generation capabilities. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed that the heavy usage had been pushing the company’s GPUs to their limits, causing server slowdowns and leading to “rate limits” for users.

Meanwhile, the reaction from Studio Ghibli’s co-founder, Hayao Miyazaki, remains unknown. The legendary animator has previously expressed skepticism about AI-generated art and has often criticized the growing reliance on artificial intelligence in creative fields. As the trend continues to dominate social media, many are curious to see whether Miyazaki will share his thoughts on this viral phenomenon.

A Trend That Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

As technology continues to evolve, AI-generated art trends like the Studio Ghibli craze are becoming more mainstream. With politicians, celebrities, and everyday users engaging with these creative tools, the boundaries between artificial intelligence and artistic expression are being redefined.

For now, the internet remains captivated by the whimsical Ghibli-styled portraits, and it seems this trend will continue to flourish as more people join in the fun.

