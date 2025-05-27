Home
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Watch | Over 100 Containers Float After MSC ELSA 3 Sinks Off Kerala Coast

Over 100 containers spotted after cargo ship MSC ELSA 3 sank near Kerala. Authorities battle oil spill, monitor hazardous material risk, and activate emergency plans.

Watch | Over 100 Containers Float After MSC ELSA 3 Sinks Off Kerala Coast


Over 100 containers were seen floating in the Arabian Sea on Monday after the Liberian-flagged cargo vessel MV MSC ELSA 3 sank about 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha, Kerala, on Sunday. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) released aerial footage showing scattered containers and a visible oil spill, triggering concerns about environmental and navigational hazards.

The vessel was en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi when it capsized roughly 38 nautical miles from shore. According to official reports, the ship was carrying 643 containers, 73 of them empty, and 13 containing hazardous materials, including calcium carbide, a chemical known to produce flammable acetylene gas when in contact with water.

Oil Spill and Emergency Measures

The ICG deployed Ship Saksham in Pollution Response (PR) mode to contain the spill and recover debris. A Dornier aircraft was used to spray oil dispersants, as rough sea conditions made it difficult for ships to operate effectively. The visible spill has spread across approximately 2×1 nautical miles.

Authorities have issued maritime advisories warning ships in the vicinity to proceed with caution due to floating debris. Some containers have reportedly broken apart, releasing contents into the sea.

Sreekala S, Chairperson of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KPCB), stated that no calcium carbide containers have washed ashore so far. “Only a thin oil sheen has been observed,” she told PTI, adding that high waves up to five meters have hindered direct dispersant spraying by vessels.

Efforts are underway to monitor coastal impact. If oil slicks reach land, beach cleaning will begin immediately with help from local administrations. Oil-contaminated sand will be collected and sent to the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited facility in Kochi for safe disposal.

“We are prepared,” said Sreekala. “We’ve contacted the disposal facility, and trucks and equipment are on standby.”

Although no hazardous containers have reached shore, agencies like the Fire Force, Chemical Explosives Department, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, and Factories and Boilers Department are on high alert. If calcium carbide is exposed to water, it can create acetylene gas a highly flammable substance that cannot be extinguished with water. “Clay or dust is used to douse such fires,” she added.

To prevent the spill from reaching Kerala’s sensitive ecosystems, KPCB is requesting the Coast Guard to deploy boomers at Thottappally and Neendakara spillways — strategic points to protect Vembanad and Ashtamudi lakes. If the Coast Guard lacks sufficient boomers, alternatives will be sourced externally.

Since the evening of May 24, KPCB field officers have been patrolling the coast from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. As container drift patterns indicated a southern direction, specific teams were dispatched to Kollam and Alappuzha to coordinate with disaster response units.

Water samples are being tested in affected areas, and the Directorate General of Shipping will oversee the recovery and handling of sunken containers. A high-level meeting was held to assess worst-case scenarios and ensure inter-agency coordination.

While no immediate threat from hazardous cargo has materialized, the incident has placed coastal authorities on high alert. The situation is being closely monitored, and all emergency protocols are in place to prevent ecological damage and ensure public safety.

