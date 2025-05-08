Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’

A Pakistani social media influencer’s video has gone viral after he openly admitted that India’s recent missile strike achieved every target it had aimed for — with Pakistan failing to intercept even a single missile.

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’


A Pakistani social media influencer’s video has gone viral after he openly admitted that India’s recent missile strike achieved every target it had aimed for — with Pakistan failing to intercept even a single missile.

In the video, the influencer stated that India launched 24 missiles and “each one hit its designated target.” He acknowledged, with visible concern, that Pakistan’s defence system was unable to stop any of them, calling it a significant failure. “India not only entered and attacked — it did so with precision. This is reality, not praise,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with Israel’s Iron Dome system, which successfully intercepts incoming threats, he lamented Pakistan’s lack of a comparable defence capability. The influencer also stressed that India did not target any military personnel or civilian-populated areas, implying the attack was calculated and restrained.

He went on to debunk fake narratives being circulated online, such as claims that Pakistan shot down Indian jets or destroyed Indian military headquarters. “I’ve seen the images — some are eight months old, others three years. All are fake,” he concluded.

His rare and blunt acknowledgment has sparked widespread discussion on social media across both countries, exposing how misinformation and denial are often used to shape public sentiment during military escalations.

Must Read: Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pakistan Influencer

newsx

Meet The Baby Named After Operation Sindoor: A Symbol Of Patriotism
Following Operation Sindo

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting
newsx

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...
newsx

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’
Amid escalating tensions

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’
newsx

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Meet The Baby Named After Operation Sindoor: A Symbol Of Patriotism

Meet The Baby Named After Operation Sindoor: A Symbol Of Patriotism

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media