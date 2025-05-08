Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’

A Pakistani social media influencer’s video has gone viral after he openly admitted that India’s recent missile strike achieved every target it had aimed for — with Pakistan failing to intercept even a single missile.

In the video, the influencer stated that India launched 24 missiles and “each one hit its designated target.” He acknowledged, with visible concern, that Pakistan’s defence system was unable to stop any of them, calling it a significant failure. “India not only entered and attacked — it did so with precision. This is reality, not praise,” he said.

Drawing comparisons with Israel’s Iron Dome system, which successfully intercepts incoming threats, he lamented Pakistan’s lack of a comparable defence capability. The influencer also stressed that India did not target any military personnel or civilian-populated areas, implying the attack was calculated and restrained.

“India achieved the exact target it set.

It fired 24 missiles.

Pakistan’s defence system was unable to intercept even one. All hit their targets. I’ve been seeing our claims all day, we’re using old photos to spread fake news” Advertisement · Scroll to continue Pak influencer going viral. pic.twitter.com/rWYwZygzQA — Riccha Dwivedi (@RicchaDwivedi) May 8, 2025

He went on to debunk fake narratives being circulated online, such as claims that Pakistan shot down Indian jets or destroyed Indian military headquarters. “I’ve seen the images — some are eight months old, others three years. All are fake,” he concluded.

His rare and blunt acknowledgment has sparked widespread discussion on social media across both countries, exposing how misinformation and denial are often used to shape public sentiment during military escalations.

