Watch, Pakistan Officer Visited Hospital To Check Casualties, Slogans Raised Against India In Pakistan

Amid the fallout of India’s targeted military strikes under Operation Sindoor, fresh signs have emerged confirming the damage inflicted on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) assets inside Pakistan. A Pakistani Army officer recently visited a hospital to check on casualties from the strike, where chilling slogans were heard in the background.

In a video circulating online, voices from within the hospital can be heard shouting, “India teri maut aayi, Jaish aayi, Jaish aayi” — a direct acknowledgment of Jaish’s presence and influence in the area. The slogans started around the 10-second mark of the clip, underscoring the deep-rooted support for the terror outfit in local pockets.

Pak Army officer visited hospital to check on Casualties. listen to the slogan from 10 second onwards.#Pakistan pic.twitter.com/TLZtu1quYQ — Swastika Sruti (@SrutiSwastika) May 7, 2025

The Indian Air Force, through a carefully calibrated strike, is believed to have targeted a significant Jaish-e-Mohammad facility, validating India’s long-standing claim that Pakistan continues to shelter and protect terrorist groups like JeM. The targeted strike not only inflicted damage on terror infrastructure but also exposed how deeply embedded these groups are in civilian zones, often blurring the line between military and non-military areas.

Despite repeated international pressure, Pakistan’s continued patronage of terror groups has been evident, and this incident further solidifies India’s assertion of Jaish’s operational freedom within Pakistani territory.

