Watch: Panic On Board As IndiGo Flight Faces Severe Turbulence Due To Hailstorm

IndiGo flight from Delhi to Srinagar hits severe turbulence mid-air due to a hailstorm. Passengers panic, but the plane lands safely with no injuries reported.

A Delhi to Srinagar IndiGo flight carrying over 220 passengers on Wednesday faced intense mid-air turbulence due to a sudden hailstorm, sending panic through the cabin. A video of the chaotic scene has since gone viral on social media, showing terrified passengers screaming, crying, and praying as the aircraft violently shook.

According to initial reports, IndiGo flight 6E2142, which was en route to Srinagar, encountered severe weather conditions, including a hailstorm, while approaching its destination. Despite the frightening ordeal, the aircraft landed safely at 6:30 PM, and no injuries have been reported.

Indigo flight 6E-2142 from Delhi to Srinagar got caught in a severe hailstorm. The flight landed safely and all passangers are safe. Hailstorm was so severe that it damaged the plane's nose cone. pic.twitter.com/E0BioVa8tF — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 21, 2025

Videos shared by passengers captured the dramatic moments, with overhead bins rattling and many clutching their seats as the plane shook. One passenger wrote on X, “We had a narrow escape from Delhi to Srinagar flight IndiGo. Special thanks to the captain and cabin crew.”

An official from the Airport Authority of India confirmed the weather-related disturbance and stated that all 227 passengers and crew members are safe. “The pilot informed ATC Srinagar about the adverse weather conditions. The flight was monitored, and it landed safely. The aircraft has been declared AOG (Aircraft on Ground),” the official said.

AOG status means that the aircraft is temporarily grounded due to technical or safety issues and requires maintenance before it can resume operations. There are also unconfirmed reports of damage to the aircraft’s nose, potentially from impact with hail or other weather-related elements.

In an official statement, IndiGo Airlines confirmed the incident:

“Flight 6E 2142 operating from Delhi to Srinagar encountered sudden hailstorm en route. The flight and cabin crew followed established protocols and the aircraft landed safely in Srinagar.”

The airline further added, “The airport team attended to the customers after arrival, prioritizing their wellbeing and comfort. The aircraft will be released post necessary inspection and maintenance.”

Though passengers were visibly shaken, the crew’s swift response and adherence to safety protocols have been widely praised online. The incident has again raised attention toward the challenges pilots and air traffic controllers face during extreme weather conditions.

