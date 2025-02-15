Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Watch | Passengers Jump AFC Gates At Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station, DMRC Responds

Watch | Passengers Jump AFC Gates At Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station, DMRC Responds

A viral video of passengers jumping over Delhi Metro’s AFC gates at Jama Masjid station has sparked security concerns. DMRC clarified it was a brief surge reaction.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Watch | Passengers Jump AFC Gates At Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station, DMRC Responds

A viral video of passengers jumping over Delhi Metro’s AFC gates at Jama Masjid station has sparked security concerns. DMRC clarified it was a brief surge reaction.


A video showing commuters jumping over the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station has gone viral, sparking debates about security and passenger behavior. While netizens expressed shock over the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) maintained that it was a “momentary reaction” due to a sudden surge in commuters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unusual Scene Captured on Camera

The incident took place on February 13 at the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the Violet Line. A 52-second video circulating online shows several passengers bypassing AFC gates by leaping over them, while others cheer and record the act on their mobile phones. The footage has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

A social media user named Dassy commented, “Such people lack civic sense. I’ve never seen something like this ever in Delhi Metro.” Another user, Wordpecker, raised security concerns, questioning how such an act could occur in the presence of authorities. “It raises grave concerns over security in the Metro. How dare the passengers break the law in front of officials?” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, a third user remarked on Delhi Metro’s long-standing crowd management challenges, pointing out that congestion issues persist even after two decades of operation. “On unmanned platforms, people still bump into each other while entering and exiting, exchanging some ‘cute’ words. Insane consistency,” the user said.

DMRC Clarifies the Situation

Following criticism regarding possible mismanagement, the DMRC responded, clarifying that the situation was under control.

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, the incident occurred due to a temporary surge in passengers. “There was a sudden increase in commuters for a brief period, leading some passengers to bypass AFC gates by jumping over them to exit,” he stated.

He further emphasized that security personnel and staff were present at the station, actively managing the situation and advising passengers against such actions. “The situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to the sudden surge at AFC gates,” Dayal added.

Security and Civic Concerns Raised

While DMRC assured that security measures were in place, the viral video has fueled concerns over civic behavior and law enforcement in metro stations. The incident has reignited discussions on passenger discipline, metro security, and crowd management in high-traffic zones.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether any penalties or further actions will be taken against those involved.

ALSO READ: Who Will Be Delhi CM Face? BJP Set To Finalize Leadership, Oath Ceremony On This Date

Filed under

Delhi Metro incident DMRC statement Jama Masjid Metro viral video passengers jump AFC gates

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Piyush Goyal Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Calls Mahakumbh A Symbol Of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’

Piyush Goyal Takes Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam, Calls Mahakumbh A Symbol Of ‘Ek Bharat,...

What Will DMK Government Do With Jayalalithaa’s 27 Kg Gold And 1,526 Acres Of Land Documents?

What Will DMK Government Do With Jayalalithaa’s 27 Kg Gold And 1,526 Acres Of Land...

NASA Warns: Asteroid 2024 YR4 Could Strike Earth – India In Risk Zone!

NASA Warns: Asteroid 2024 YR4 Could Strike Earth – India In Risk Zone!

Why Did Vijay Get ‘Y’ Security Cover? Union Home Ministry’s Decision Explained

Why Did Vijay Get ‘Y’ Security Cover? Union Home Ministry’s Decision Explained

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Entertainment

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox