Watch | Passengers Jump AFC Gates At Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station, DMRC Responds

A viral video of passengers jumping over Delhi Metro’s AFC gates at Jama Masjid station has sparked security concerns. DMRC clarified it was a brief surge reaction.

A viral video of passengers jumping over Delhi Metro’s AFC gates at Jama Masjid station has sparked security concerns. DMRC clarified it was a brief surge reaction.

A video showing commuters jumping over the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gates at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro Station has gone viral, sparking debates about security and passenger behavior. While netizens expressed shock over the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) maintained that it was a “momentary reaction” due to a sudden surge in commuters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Undated video viral of Delhi Metro! pic.twitter.com/uQLbyLIzIn — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 15, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unusual Scene Captured on Camera

The incident took place on February 13 at the Jama Masjid Metro Station on the Violet Line. A 52-second video circulating online shows several passengers bypassing AFC gates by leaping over them, while others cheer and record the act on their mobile phones. The footage has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweets “In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Magenta Line on the

+1 pic.twitter.com/uJpXLVRvy3 — Avinash K S🇮🇳 (@AvinashKS14) February 15, 2025

A social media user named Dassy commented, “Such people lack civic sense. I’ve never seen something like this ever in Delhi Metro.” Another user, Wordpecker, raised security concerns, questioning how such an act could occur in the presence of authorities. “It raises grave concerns over security in the Metro. How dare the passengers break the law in front of officials?” the user wrote.

Meanwhile, a third user remarked on Delhi Metro’s long-standing crowd management challenges, pointing out that congestion issues persist even after two decades of operation. “On unmanned platforms, people still bump into each other while entering and exiting, exchanging some ‘cute’ words. Insane consistency,” the user said.

DMRC Clarifies the Situation

Following criticism regarding possible mismanagement, the DMRC responded, clarifying that the situation was under control.

In reference to a viral video circulating on social media regarding some passengers jumping over AFC gates to exit, DMRC would like to inform that said incident is reported from Jama Masjid Metro station on Violet Line on the evening of 13th February 2025. There was a temporary… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 15, 2025

According to Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, the incident occurred due to a temporary surge in passengers. “There was a sudden increase in commuters for a brief period, leading some passengers to bypass AFC gates by jumping over them to exit,” he stated.

He further emphasized that security personnel and staff were present at the station, actively managing the situation and advising passengers against such actions. “The situation was never out of control. Rather, it was a momentary reaction of some passengers due to the sudden surge at AFC gates,” Dayal added.

Security and Civic Concerns Raised

While DMRC assured that security measures were in place, the viral video has fueled concerns over civic behavior and law enforcement in metro stations. The incident has reignited discussions on passenger discipline, metro security, and crowd management in high-traffic zones.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether any penalties or further actions will be taken against those involved.

ALSO READ: Who Will Be Delhi CM Face? BJP Set To Finalize Leadership, Oath Ceremony On This Date