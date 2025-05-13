Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Live Tv
Watch: Pizza Delivery Boy Harassed By Couple In Mumbai For Not Speaking Marathi

A Domino's pizza delivery boy was harassed in Mumbai’s Bhandup area by a couple who refused to pay him for not speaking Marathi. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Watch: Pizza Delivery Boy Harassed By Couple In Mumbai For Not Speaking Marathi


A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a Domino’s pizza delivery boy being harassed by a couple in Bhandup, a suburb of Mumbai, for not speaking in Marathi. The incident, which took place on Monday at a building named Sai Radhe, has sparked widespread outrage online.

The delivery boy, identified as Rohit Lavare, arrived to deliver a pizza when he was confronted by the couple who allegedly told him, “Either speak Marathi or no money will be paid.” Lavare, refusing to back down, recorded the exchange on his phone. The video has since gone viral, with over 1.47 lakh views on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“Nahi dena hai paisa, theek hai” — Delivery Boy Responds Calmly

In the video, Lavare is heard saying:

“Nahi aata toh phir nahi order karne ka na. Nahi dena hai na paisa, haan thek hai, theek hai.”
(If that was your precondition, then you should not have ordered. You don’t want to pay, fine.)

The woman in the video responds:

“Mera video nahi nikalne ka, main tumhara video nikal sakti hoon.”
(You cannot record me, while I can record you.)

To which Lavare calmly questions:

“Ye kaun sa jabardasti hai?”
(What kind of compulsion is this?)

As the verbal altercation continues, a man next to the woman attempts to shut the door. The woman intervenes and starts recording Lavare, who demands:

“Dikhao na order kharab hai toh dikhao.”
(Show me if the food you ordered is bad.)

Public Reacts Strongly on Social Media

The video has triggered a heated debate online over language imposition and harassment of working individuals. Several users commented:

  • “Italian bollo na phir!”

  • “Why force everyone to speak Marathi? Not everyone knows it.”

  • “We’re dealing with national issues, and this is what people focus on?”

  • “Respect diversity — we’re one nation. Shivaji Maharaj would never endorse this.”

Many netizens criticized the couple for their discriminatory behavior and praised Lavare for handling the situation with dignity and restraint.

Language and Diversity: A Growing Concern

This incident reflects a growing concern over language-related confrontations in India’s metropolitan cities. While respect for regional languages is vital, netizens are calling for broader tolerance and mutual understanding, especially towards service workers who face undue stress in their everyday duties.

As of now, there is no official response from Domino’s India or local law enforcement. Social media users continue to demand accountability and call for better protection of delivery personnel from such discriminatory treatment.

