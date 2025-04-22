Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed

A tragic aviation incident occurred in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday, where a small private training aircraft crashed, leading to the death of its pilot.

A tragic aviation incident occurred in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Tuesday, where a small private training aircraft crashed, leading to the death of its pilot. The accident triggered an immediate emergency response, with multiple fire engines rushing to the scene.

Amreli Fire Officer H.C. Gadhvi confirmed that his team was alerted swiftly and reached the crash site without delay. “We controlled the fire soon after arriving. The pilot was found inside the aircraft and was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries,” Gadhvi told the media.

#WATCH | Amreli, Gujarat: Fire officer HC Gadhvi says, “We received information about a plane crash at around 12:52 PM. The team immediately reached the spot as soon as the information was received. We controlled the fire. The pilot of the plane was seen inside. The pilot was… pic.twitter.com/Uf0WXjyqVp — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Initial reports suggest the aircraft involved was a training plane, typically used by aviation schools for flight instruction. The cause of the crash is yet to be officially determined.

VIDEO | Gujarat: A small private plane crashes in Amreli. The pilot of the plane has reportedly been killed in the crash. More details are awaited.#GujaratNews #planecrash (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/5wagJlFOrq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2025

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation to ascertain the technical or human factors behind the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also expected to initiate an inquiry into the crash.

Must Read: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald’ Bag Sparks Political Counter To Priyanka Gandhi’s Palestine Purse