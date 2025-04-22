Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed

Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed

A tragic aviation incident occurred in Gujarat's Amreli district on Tuesday, where a small private training aircraft crashed, leading to the death of its pilot.

Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed


A tragic aviation incident occurred in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Tuesday, where a small private training aircraft crashed, leading to the death of its pilot. The accident triggered an immediate emergency response, with multiple fire engines rushing to the scene.

Amreli Fire Officer H.C. Gadhvi confirmed that his team was alerted swiftly and reached the crash site without delay. “We controlled the fire soon after arriving. The pilot was found inside the aircraft and was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to injuries,” Gadhvi told the media.

Initial reports suggest the aircraft involved was a training plane, typically used by aviation schools for flight instruction. The cause of the crash is yet to be officially determined.

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation to ascertain the technical or human factors behind the incident. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also expected to initiate an inquiry into the crash.

Must Read: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald’ Bag Sparks Political Counter To Priyanka Gandhi’s Palestine Purse

Filed under

Plane Crash in Gujarat

newsx

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’
US Vice President JD Vanc

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur
Breaking News: Tourists A

J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran
Smart Cities Mission Race

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!
The US Vice President, JD

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...
newsx

Watch, Plane Crash In In Amreli, Gujarat, Captain Killed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

‘My Son Said—Maybe I Can Live In India’: US Vice President JD Vance In Jaipur

J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran

J&K Attack: 1 Casualty Reported, 7 Tourists Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Pahalgam’s Baisaran

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

Smart Cities Mission Races Toward 10-Year Mark With 90% Projects Already Done!

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says | Top Quotes

PM Modi Has Got Approval Ratings That Would Make Me Jealous, JD Vance Says |...

Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan’s Dream Project, Mahabharat To Bring In Multiple Filmmakers

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Aamir Khan To Produce Mahabharat, Not Act: Exclusive Details On The Project

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After