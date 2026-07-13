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Home > India News > Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?

Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?

A video of a puja being performed inside a moving train has gone viral, raising questions over railway rules. Northern Railway clarified that the ceremony took place inside a private saloon coach booked through IRCTC for over ₹3 lakh.

Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’. Photo: Video Grab
Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’. Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-13 13:03 IST

After the viral ‘Suhagrat coach’ video grabbed attention online, another unusual scene from an Indian train has become the talk of social media. A video showing a priest performing puja inside a moving train coach, with several devotees taking part in the rituals and reciting mantras, has gone viral. The video has left many people questioning if such ceremonies are allowed on trains. However, Northern Railway has now revealed an interesting detail about the private saloon coach and its bookings. 

Puja Inside Moving Train Viral Video

In a video shared on X, a priest can be seen sitting on the floor of a train coach and performing a puja. Several devotees were dressed in white and they were also seen taking part in the rituals. 

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The ceremony was held inside a moving train, which quickly attracted people on social media. They raised questions about whether such religious activities are allowed in train coaches.

After the video went viral, Northern Railway issued a clarification and said the puja was not performed in a regular passenger coach. The ceremony took place inside a privately booked saloon car, which had been commercially booked through IRCTC.

Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach? Railway Clarifies 

Northern Railway’s official X account replied to questions about the viral video and clarified that the puja was performed inside a special saloon car.

According to the Railways, the coach was privately booked through IRCTC and was not a regular passenger coach. 



A saloon car is a private luxury train coach which is mainly designed for VIPs and senior officials. The car includes air-conditioned bedrooms, a kitchenette, living and dining areas, attached washrooms and other facilities.

“The Saloon Car was booked by IRCTC on 08.07.26. The party made an advance payment of ₹3,08,580 as commercial booking. The Saloon Car was to be attached in Train No. 12926 Paschim Express on one way journey from New Delhi (NDLS) to Mumbai (BDTS) on 10.07.2026,” the X account of Northern Railway clarified.

The Railways said the saloon car was booked on July 8, with the private party paying an advance of over ₹3 lakh. The coach was scheduled to be attached to Train No. 12926 Paschim Express for a one-way journey from New Delhi to Mumbai on July 10.

Also Read: Why Did Kolkata Airport Halt Prayers at a 136-Year-Old Mosque? BCAS Cites Security Concerns 

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Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?
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Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?
Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?
Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?
Watch: Puja Inside Moving Train Goes Viral After ‘Suhagrat Coach’; Can You Also Book a Private Saloon Coach?

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