Watch, Rapido Driver Manzhar Alam Caught Red Handed Planning To Sexually Assault A Woman Who Booked His Ride

A disturbing video shared on social media platform X has surfaced, where a man confronts a Rapido driver allegedly attempting to misuse his position for predatory behaviour.

A disturbing case from Gurugram has sparked widespread outrage after a Rapido driver allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a woman moments before her ride began. The woman’s husband, Abhimanyu (username @hellobiwiihellopatii), confronted the driver and shared a video of the incident on Instagram, igniting debate over passenger safety on app-based transport services.

Allegations of Misconduct and Identity Fraud

According to Abhimanyu, his wife had booked a Rapido ride when the driver began sending unsolicited messages such as, “Main aapki building ke bahar hoon, flat number do, upar aajata hoon. Ye mera number hai, call me” (Translation: “I’m outside your building. Give me your flat number, I’ll come upstairs. This is my number, call me.”)

Disturbed by the messages, Abhimanyu decided to intercept the driver himself. In the video, he confronts the man, saying, “I checked his ID. The person driving did not have valid documents. The vehicle had no visible registration number, and the ID being used to operate the Rapido account belonged to someone else.”

The accused, identified as Manjar Alam, is seen in the video admitting to using a fake ID for nearly two years and begs for forgiveness. He confesses, “This bike is registered under my name, but I use someone else’s Rapido ID. I’ve been doing this for two years. I live in Bhatagaon. Please forgive me.”

Abhimanyu, instead of involving the police immediately, handed the man over to the local guard, warning that any future misconduct would be reported to law enforcement.

Watch Video:

Platform Response and Public Backlash

As the video gained traction, many users expressed anger and concern, especially regarding the ease with which individuals can bypass identity checks on app-based platforms. Several women came forward with similar accounts involving Rapido drivers, underlining systemic issues in background verification and safety protocols.

Following intense backlash, Rapido issued a statement confirming that the driver and all associated accounts were permanently banned. The company stated it had conducted an internal review and pledged to strengthen user verification, safety training, and monitoring systems.

While many applauded Abhimanyu for exposing the misconduct, the incident has reignited calls for accountability from ride-hailing platforms to ensure passenger safety, particularly for women.

