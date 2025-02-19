Watch | Rekha Gupta’s Mother-In-Law Celebrates As She Nears Historic CM Role In Delhi

As suspense over Delhi’s next Chief Minister nears its end, BJP MLA Rekha Gupta has emerged as a strong contender.

The suspense over Delhi’s next chief minister is likely to end today as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature meeting is currently underway. The newly elected BJP MLAs are set to choose their legislative party leader, who will be sworn in as the new chief minister on February 20.

Delhi: As the name of Rekha Gupta emerges as a potential CM face, women have started gathering outside her residence Rekha Gupta's mother-in-law says, "It's a great thing! She has brought pride and honor to our entire family—both her in-laws and her maternal home. For the first… pic.twitter.com/dkaAso7DPx
— IANS (@ians_india) February 19, 2025

BJP Appoints Central Observers for CM Selection

Earlier today, the BJP Parliamentary Board appointed senior party leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankhar as Central Observers. Their role is to oversee the selection of the next chief minister and ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Reports indicate that the party is leaning toward electing a leader from among the newly elected MLAs, with the possibility of choosing a woman MLA for the top post.

Rekha Gupta Emerges as a Strong Contender

As deliberations continue, the name of Rekha Gupta has surfaced as a potential chief ministerial candidate. The speculation has sparked celebrations outside her residence, with women gathering in anticipation. Expressing her joy, Rekha Gupta’s mother-in-law stated, “It’s a great moment for us! She has brought immense pride and honor to our family—both her in-laws and her maternal home. She was elected as a councilor for the first time, then as an MLA, and now she is on her way to becoming the Chief Minister for the first time.”

Grand Preparations Underway for Swearing-In Ceremony

Meanwhile, preparations for the oath-taking ceremony at Ramlila Maidan are in full swing. The event is scheduled to take place at 11 AM on Thursday, February 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several senior BJP leaders expected to attend.

Senior BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Vinod Tawde are overseeing the arrangements for the grand event, ensuring a seamless and well-coordinated ceremony.

With the final decision on the new chief minister expected soon, all eyes remain on the BJP’s legislature meeting as Delhi awaits its new leader.