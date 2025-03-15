Home
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get Suspended

Tej Pratap Yadav reaffirmed his party's confidence in Tejashwi Yadav, his younger brother, as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Speaking to the media during the Holi celebrations, he said, " It has been decided that Tejashwi ji is going to be the CM this time."

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get Suspended


Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has found himself at the center of controversy after a video of his Holi celebrations went viral on social media. The clip shows Mr. Yadav instructing a uniformed police officer to dance, warning him of suspension if he refused. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)].

The video, filmed at Mr. Yadav’s official residence in Patna on Saturday, captures the former Bihar minister addressing a policeman named Deepak. “Ae sipahi, ae Deepak, ek gana bajayenge uspe tumko thumka lagana hai. Bura mat mano Holi hai. Aaj nahi thumka lagaoge toh suspend kar diye jaoge (Hey, Deepak, I will play a song, and you will have to dance. Don’t mind, it’s Holi. If you don’t dance today, you will be suspended),” Mr. Yadav is heard saying, as the crowd around him laughs and cheers. Moments later, he begins singing a song, prompting the cop to raise his hand in the air and seemingly dance along.

The video has given fresh ammunition to the opposition, which has been quick to slam Mr. Yadav’s actions. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla compared the incident to the governance style of Tej Pratap’s father, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

‘This Is A Trailer’

“Like father, like son. First, the father – as the then Chief Minister – used to make the law dance to his tunes and turn Bihar into ‘Jungle Raj.’ Now, the son, despite being out of power, attempts to make law enforcers dance to his tunes through threats and pressure. He threatens a police personnel with suspension if he doesn’t dance. This shows that RJD believes in Jungle Raj. If they come to power even by mistake, they would violate the law and make its protectors dance. This is just a trailer. So, it is important to keep them away from power,” said Mr. Poonawalla.

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad echoed similar sentiments, stating: “‘Jungle Raj’ has ended, but the Yuvraj (Prince) of Lalu Yadav is threatening a policeman about the consequences if he does not comply with his instructions to dance. Bihar has now changed. Whether it is Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, or any of the family members of Lalu Yadav – they need to understand that such acts have no place in the environment of this changing Bihar.”

With Bihar gearing up for the Assembly elections later this year, the opposition has intensified its attacks on the RJD, using the incident to warn voters against bringing the party back to power. The Election Commission of India has not yet announced the official dates for the polls, but political parties have already started gearing up for an intense electoral battle.

Tej Pratap Yadav Backs Tejashwi As Next CM

Amid the controversy, Tej Pratap Yadav remained unfazed and reaffirmed his party’s confidence in Tejashwi Yadav, his younger brother, as the next Chief Minister of Bihar. Speaking to the media during the Holi celebrations, he said, “Celebrate Holi in a peaceful manner. It has been decided that Tejashwi ji is going to be the CM this time.”

The festivities at Mr. Yadav’s residence were marked by vibrant energy, with party workers dancing and chanting slogans in support of the RJD. As Bihar prepares for the upcoming elections, the political climate remains charged, with the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance and the opposition RJD engaging in fierce verbal battles.

Holi, known as Phaguwa or Fagua in the Bhojpuri language, is deeply rooted in Bihar’s culture. The legend of Holika is widely observed, and on the eve of Phalgun Poornima, people light bonfires as part of the festivities. Traditional folk songs, known as Fagua geet, are sung in villages during celebrations, accompanied by musical instruments like the jhaal and dholak.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Visits To Vietnam AGAIN, BJP Slams ‘Need To Explain This Extraordinary Fondness’

 

 

