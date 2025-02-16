Home
Watch | Road Rage Horror: Driver Dragged 50 Metres After Heated Overtaking Dispute At Bengaluru Toll Plaza

A shocking road rage incident at a Bengaluru toll plaza saw a driver being dragged 50 metres after a heated argument over overtaking. Police are investigating.

Watch | Road Rage Horror: Driver Dragged 50 Metres After Heated Overtaking Dispute At Bengaluru Toll Plaza


Bengaluru witnessed a shocking case of road rage at the Nelamangala Highway Toll Plaza when an argument over overtaking escalated into a violent confrontation. A driver was dragged nearly 50 metres by another vehicle after a heated altercation, causing panic among bystanders.

The incident took place at the Lanco Devanahalli Toll near Yentaganahalli on the Nelamangala Highway. As vehicles approached the toll booth, a disagreement over right-of-way quickly turned aggressive. One of the drivers grabbed another man’s shirt, and as the toll barricade lifted, the car moved forward, pulling the individual along for nearly 50 metres before he managed to break free.

CCTV Footage Captures the Shocking Scene

The entire incident was caught on the toll plaza’s CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the authorities. The visuals show the victim being dragged at high speed before finally managing to escape. Fortunately, no severe injuries were reported.

Police Investigation Underway

The Nelamangala Rural Police have taken up the case and launched an investigation into the incident. They are analyzing the CCTV footage and gathering witness statements to identify the individuals involved and take appropriate legal action.

This incident highlights the growing issue of road rage on Bengaluru’s highways. Authorities are urging commuters to stay calm in traffic disputes and report any aggressive behavior to the police to prevent such dangerous situations.

