Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Watch, RPF Mother On Duty With Her Child In New Delhi Railway Station

A heartwarming video of a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable managing her duty while carrying her baby at New Delhi Railway Station has taken social media by storm.

Watch, RPF Mother On Duty With Her Child In New Delhi Railway Station


A heartwarming video of a Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable managing her duty while carrying her baby at New Delhi Railway Station has taken social media by storm. The clip, shared by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on their official X account, shows Constable Reena handling the crowd with a baton in one hand while her child sleeps peacefully in a baby carrier strapped to her chest.

The RPF captioned the video with a tribute to working mothers, stating, “She serves, she nurtures, she does it all… A mother, a warrior, standing tall… Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day.”

Dressed in uniform and stationed at the railway platform, Reena was reportedly called in for duty following a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, which resulted in 18 fatalities. Despite being on leave, she responded to the urgent situation, demonstrating unwavering commitment to her duty.

Reena’s circumstances leave her with no option but to bring her child to work. Her husband, a CRPF constable, is posted in Jammu and Kashmir, and with her in-laws no longer alive, she has no one to look after the child. “It’s a routine for me. I just ensure the baby is safe,” she shared with The Times of India, adding that she is actively searching for a caregiver.

To manage both roles, Reena carries essentials like homemade porridge, milk, a blanket, and nappies while on duty. Her story has struck a chord with many, highlighting the resilience of working mothers who balance professional responsibilities with childcare.

Also Read: Chikki Distribution In Schools Banned: Karnataka Government Over Health Concerns

Mother On Duty New Delhi Railway Station

