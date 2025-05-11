Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  India»
  • Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone Activity

Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone Activity

\\\India accuses Pakistan of ceasefire violations after border shelling. Amritsar on red alert. Jammu and Poonch remain calm as military keeps strict vigil.

Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone Activity


Despite a brief calm, the India-Pakistan border situation remains tense after Pakistan allegedly violated a ceasefire agreement with India on Saturday. Though Jammu and Poonch areas reported no fresh incidents of shelling, drone activity, or firing overnight (May 10–11), India has warned of serious consequences for continued breaches.

The Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, addressed the media, confirming that Pakistan breached an agreement made earlier that same day between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both nations. “This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious note of them,” he said.

Misri further emphasized that India has called on Pakistan to take “appropriate steps” to prevent further border violations and handle the situation responsibly. “Our Armed Forces have been instructed to respond strongly to any repetition of violations along both the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC),” he added.

In the wake of rising tensions, the Amritsar District Collector issued a red alert, warning residents to stay indoors and avoid windows. The official statement on Sunday read, “We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don’t move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows.”

At 4:39 AM, the District Collector had previously urged citizens to keep lights off and avoid going near windows, roads, balconies, or terraces, advising vigilance during the heightened alert phase.

Despite the alarming situation on the diplomatic front, ground reports indicate that Jammu city and Poonch remained calm on Sunday. Authorities confirmed no shelling, drone sightings, or firing occurred during the intervening night, offering brief relief to residents.

However, with tensions running high and military forces maintaining strict surveillance, the situation along the India-Pakistan border remains delicate. All eyes are now on Pakistan’s next move, and India’s firm stance indicates that any further provocation may trigger strong retaliatory measures.

India-Pakistan border tension Jammu border Pakistan shelling India

