Watch, Slogans Raised Against Maha Kumbh Stampede In The Parliament, Accuses Government Of Lacking Transparency

The Opposition created a stir in the Lok Sabha, pressing for a discussion on the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29, which resulted in at least 30 fatalities. Lawmakers demanded an official list of the deceased, accusing the government of withholding crucial information and lacking transparency.

#WATCH | Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha raise slogans against Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government over Maha Kumbh stampede issue (Video source: Sansad TV/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/8Fl2KXlY9a
— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2025

The uproar in Parliament comes just two days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget. Among the key announcements was a major relief for salaried individuals, with income up to ₹12.75 lakh per annum being exempted from taxation. However, the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, shifted focus to the Maha Kumbh tragedy, raising slogans in protest. During the Budget presentation, they called for greater accountability regarding the incident and later staged a walkout.

The ongoing Budget session will proceed until February 13 before taking a break. The second phase is set to resume on March 10 and will continue until April 4.

