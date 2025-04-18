Watch: Students Allegedly Forced To Remove ‘Janivara’ Sacred Thread At Shivamogga Exam Centre

A video of the protest outside the exam centre has gone viral on social media. In the video, one parent can be heard saying, “Would they dare to ask students of other religions to remove their religious symbols?”

An incident at a Karnataka CET 2024 examination centre in Shivamogga has sparked a controversy after two second-year PU students were allegedly asked to remove their janivara (sacred thread) before entering the exam hall. The incident took place on April 16 at Aadichunchanagiri Independent PU College, leading to protests from the Brahmin community.

According to reports, the students were stopped by the security staff and instructed to remove their sacred thread, a religious symbol traditionally worn by Brahmins. The act has been widely condemned by community members, who termed it “anti-religious” and “insulting.”

Members of the Brahmin community approached the police and submitted a formal complaint to the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner. In their letter, they stated, “It is deeply condemnable that such an insulting act was carried out at the examination centre. These students, who had taken Gayatri mantra initiation, were forced to remove their sacred thread a practice rooted in faith and discipline. This is an affront to their dignity and a clear case of discrimination.”

The alleged forcible removal of 'Janivara' (sacred thread) worn by two second PU students by security staff at Aadichunchanagiri Independent PU College on April 16 when they were entering the centre to appear for #CET has invited the wrath of the #Brahmin community in…

Immediate action demanded

The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha and the Federation of Vipra Organizations of Shivamogga district have demanded immediate action against the security personnel involved.

A video of the protest outside the exam centre has gone viral on social media. In the video, one parent can be heard saying, “Would they dare to ask students of other religions to remove their religious symbols?” The viral clip has intensified public debate on social media, with many users accusing the exam centre of targeted discrimination.

“The sacred thread isn’t even visible it’s worn under the shirt. This doesn’t look like rule enforcement, but a targeted act against a community,” wrote an X user.

The exact reason for the security guard’s action remains unclear. Some sources suggested it may have been due to general examination guidelines that prohibit metal objects or religious symbols, such as metal bracelets. However, the janivara, made of cotton thread, does not fall into that category.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Meanwhile, community leaders are urging the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to clarify the dress code and ensure that religious practices are respected at exam centres.

