Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Watch: Students Allegedly Forced To Remove ‘Janivara’ Sacred Thread At Shivamogga Exam Centre

Watch: Students Allegedly Forced To Remove ‘Janivara’ Sacred Thread At Shivamogga Exam Centre

A video of the protest outside the exam centre has gone viral on social media. In the video, one parent can be heard saying, “Would they dare to ask students of other religions to remove their religious symbols?”

Watch: Students Allegedly Forced To Remove ‘Janivara’ Sacred Thread At Shivamogga Exam Centre

Screengrab


An incident at a Karnataka CET 2024 examination centre in Shivamogga has sparked a controversy after two second-year PU students were allegedly asked to remove their janivara (sacred thread) before entering the exam hall. The incident took place on April 16 at Aadichunchanagiri Independent PU College, leading to protests from the Brahmin community.

According to reports, the students were stopped by the security staff and instructed to remove their sacred thread, a religious symbol traditionally worn by Brahmins. The act has been widely condemned by community members, who termed it “anti-religious” and “insulting.”

Members of the Brahmin community approached the police and submitted a formal complaint to the Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner. In their letter, they stated, “It is deeply condemnable that such an insulting act was carried out at the examination centre. These students, who had taken Gayatri mantra initiation, were forced to remove their sacred thread a practice rooted in faith and discipline. This is an affront to their dignity and a clear case of discrimination.”

Immediate action demanded

The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha and the Federation of Vipra Organizations of Shivamogga district have demanded immediate action against the security personnel involved.

A video of the protest outside the exam centre has gone viral on social media. In the video, one parent can be heard saying, “Would they dare to ask students of other religions to remove their religious symbols?” The viral clip has intensified public debate on social media, with many users accusing the exam centre of targeted discrimination.

“The sacred thread isn’t even visible it’s worn under the shirt. This doesn’t look like rule enforcement, but a targeted act against a community,” wrote an X user.

The exact reason for the security guard’s action remains unclear. Some sources suggested it may have been due to general examination guidelines that prohibit metal objects or religious symbols, such as metal bracelets. However, the janivara, made of cotton thread, does not fall into that category.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident. Meanwhile, community leaders are urging the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) to clarify the dress code and ensure that religious practices are respected at exam centres.

ALSO READ: ‘No Shah Can Rule Tamil Nadu’, MK Stalin Slams BJP Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Filed under

Karnataka CET 2024 Sacred Thread Controversy

US Secretary of State Mar

US Will ‘Move On’ From Ukraine Peace Efforts If No Progress Is Made, Rubio Warns
newsx

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life
Prime Minister Narendra M

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport On May 2
newsx

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster
newsx

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row
newsx

More Attacks Coming? Kremlin Says Putin’s Order Not To Hit Ukraine Energy Targets Has ‘Expired’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Will ‘Move On’ From Ukraine Peace Efforts If No Progress Is Made, Rubio Warns

US Will ‘Move On’ From Ukraine Peace Efforts If No Progress Is Made, Rubio Warns

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport On May 2

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport On May 2

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

Entertainment

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

Bollywood’s Philosophical Journey: How These Films Are Redefining the Meaning of Life

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

‘I’ll Urinate on Brahmins’: Anurag Kashyap’s Shocking Comment Sparks Widespread Outrage Amid ‘Phule’ Row

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave